JOB DESCRIPTION



Job Title: Senior Marketing Manager

Reporting to: COO

Working hours: Monday to Friday, 9.30am – 6pm

Location: 180 Strand, London

Salary: Competitive

Start Date: As soon as possible

Songchain is a division of The Other Songs Group, a fast growing independent music and entertainment

company. The offices are based at 180 The Strand, alongside TikTok, Dazed Magazine, The Athletic and Soho

House.

Your mission:

Working alongside Alastair Webber (Co-Founder of The Other Songs) and Pixar animator Andrew Gordon

(Marlin from Finding Nemo, Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc, Edna from The Incredibles), your mission is to

create global brands from 2D & 3D musical characters.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES



Be Organised

Be the conduit and the lynch-pin between Andrew Gordon’s expert creative team and the social media agency

Prepare a timeline and marketing plan for each character, music single and web3 campaign

Maintain an up-to-date Marketing & Promo (M&P) budget on each project, ensuring the budget is in line with approved marketing fund or spend

Be highly creative and inject marketing ideas and strategy

Ensure that service deal marketing budgets are updated

Liaise with Alastair (co-founder) & Tris (Sales) to plan and organise regular campaign planning meetings for active projects, taking the lead on agenda planning & leading on clear next steps

Work with The Other Songs team to ensure that we maximise promotional and marketing opportunities for all our artists, by keeping abreast of all new developments both inside and outside the industry that could help us to maximise sales

Be Analytical

Prepare and send regular, weekly project updates on all active projects, highlighting key performance stats, milestones and next targets

Closely monitor project performance on DSP’s and social platforms using data tools and working closely with Alastair & Tris, to work with the team on re-pitching any projects with significant upward momentum

Be Collaborative

For The Other Songs’ roster, ensure Alastair & Sophia (COO) are kept closely informed of all release plans, meetings, budgets, timelines and creative direction

Liaise with Sophia and Dan (Label Assistant) to ensure releases are properly set up and all assets (audio, artwork, label copy) are submitted in the correct formats and in a timely manner

Liaise with Andrew Gordons animation team with ideas around trends and be organised in asset delivery

Come up with creative ideas for the characters online and social media presence, influencer campaigns, D2C store, website and asset creation, ensuring our digital campaigns always incorporate the latest innovations formats and platforms to connect artists with audiences and artist website and social media remain up-to-date and on message at all times

Update the team (sales) on all project developments and supplying them with the tools they need to best sell our products

Work closely with our Synch team to ensure they are fully briefed on projects at the earliest possible stage

Brief the brand partnerships agency on all projects and actively seek out brand partnership and content platform opportunities

Be Creative

Know TikTok, Reels, Shorts and Snapchat inside out and provide creative ideas to all short form content

Working with our insights and data, develop creative marketing strategies and partner pitches for your characters, songs and artists

Work with Songchain, as required, to come up with an agreed creative direction, including but not limited to animation and video commissioning, artwork commissioning, photo shoots, social media content and digital asset creation

Plan creative concepts for campaign advertising, where relevant briefing external media agencies and the internal digital media agency regarding delivery of ads and artwork for TV, outdoor, print and digital campaigns

Develop ideas for creative brand partnerships to support creative marketing ideas that you have developed. working with your own network of contacts

Person Specification

Necessary

Significant, demonstrable experience in a marketing role within an entertainment business

In-depth understanding of social media, trends and short-form content

Proven experience of leading, taking responsibility for and driving large, complex projects

Comfortable concepting, developing and executing multi-channel marketing plans & tightly tracking budgets

Strong network of culturally-relevant marketing and creative contacts

Excellent communication skills – written and verbal

Excellent organisation skills and attention to detail

Efficient and able to work independently to a high standard

Highly organised

The ability to learn quickly and use own initiative

Ability to remain calm when working under pressure and to deadlines

Flexible and able to prioritise a large workload

Hard working and enthusiastic team player

Self-motivated with the ability to deal with the routine tasks as well as the more challenging aspects of the role

Passion for all music, especially current pop, alternative, dance and electronic music

Passion for contemporary culture and creative work relevant to our roster e.g. music, animation, film, tv, artworks, photography, music videos, lighting design, event concepts



Desirable

Direct experience of digital marketing and social media strategy

Creative skills such as digital asset creation, editing, Final Cut Pro, Photoshop, Powerpoint

An established contact network within brands, music, film and social media platforms

Experience of managing Junior team members e.g. interns or assistants, would be an advantage

Other Benefits

Cycle to work scheme

Perkbox Membership

Employee Assistance Program

Excellent development opportunities

A fun, sociable office environment

Discretionary annual bonus

Please send covering letter and copy of CV to sophia@theothersongs.com