Our forward-thinking, independent record label strives to embrace and empower artists and their music, with intention – beyond what is seen within the major label set up. Founded in 2022 by a London-born Artist, Writer & Producer, the label has a key focus on artist development and is committed to harvesting and nurturing global talent, to build a leading label for feel-good, exciting, and inspiring music, no matter the genre.

THE ROLE:

We are seeking an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Marketing Manager to plan, manage, implement, and coordinate creative marketing strategies and promotional campaigns for both domestic and international releases. Working autonomously (alongside the GM & A&R), you’ll be expected to establish, build, and maintain strong and collaborative working relationships with artist management, key stakeholders within the wider label services team as well as external agencies and suppliers.

This individual will be tasked with staying ahead of the curve with key marketing trends and innovations to ensure campaigns are both creatively sound and inventive. We are looking for an individual who can demonstrate experience with leading high priority campaigns with a key focus on both emerging and established artists.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for planning, leading, and executing all aspects of strategic and innovative marketing campaigns. With an expectation to work closely with A&R to ensure product delivery/timelines are harmonious.

Develop and manage the marketing budget (alongside the GM) to ensure alignment with key artist goals and ambitions as well as business objectives.

Creatively implement marketing strategies for non-genre specific releases. Including but not limited to, R&B, Soul, Pop, Dance, Electronic and Hip-hop.

Collaborate and liaise directly with internal and external teams, including the artists and their management to ensure the successful delivery of creative campaigns.

Sourcing and managing digital, press, online, radio and TV teams for each project.

Provide quarterly KPIs reporting including performance insights and recommendations

Actively contribute to the label strategy, sharing your experience and perspective on modern music marketing as a key voice within team

WHO YOU ARE: