Senior Music Booker

Vibrant music company is looking for a Senior Live Music Booker to join our team, across six venues in north west London, such as PowerHaus Camden.

We are looking for someone who is driven, organised, reliable and has a can-do attitude.

This will involve booking gigs, managing the promotion for each event and securing new business for our live music venues. The right candidate must have 3 years experience in the role, be experienced in booking music venues and artists, feel confident with negotiating terms/fees and filling the calendar with a wide range of shows.

Knowledge within the music industry is imperative. This will include; national and regional promoters, music management companies and live booking agencies.

Please only apply if you have the relevant experience.

Salary £50K + bonuses.

Applicants, please send CV to emily@vpmg.net