Elephant Music is seeking an experienced music consultant to join our London team. We specialise in scoring trailers and ads, with our premium catalogue of existing music and busy custom shop producing bespoke compositions.

Who are we?

We’re a small but extremely hard working team of 6, based remotely between the UK and LA. We’re total music fanatics who have some interesting hobbies... Our team includes a brewer, a disco DJ, a golfer, a powerlifter, and a bouldering addict. We are looking for a new player to nerd out with us!

Who are you?

You’re a people person! You love being out and about seeing clients, or chatting away on the phone. You can sell ice to an Eskimo - a natural salesperson brimming with passion and enthusiasm. You have a talent for getting a foot in the door. You can’t help but make friends anywhere you go. You live and breathe music. You obsessively buy gig and festival tickets. You can hear the difference between thriller and horror; anticipation, suspense and tension; uplifting, hopeful and upbeat. You’re a monotasker - keep your head down and get the job done with no distractions. You’re resourceful and know where to find relevant info. You ask for help when you need it. You have a compulsion for detail - spelling, grammar, facts, deadlines. You religiously keep a to-do list. You remember everyone’s names, birthdays and anniversaries. You know the best spot in town to get tacos and the best venue to catch a show. You are a doer, and a team player.

What’s the job?

As the Senior Music Consultant you will build and nurture new and existing client relationships to actively procure work. You’ll respond to client briefs and pitch the Elephant, Mammoth, Subtle Energy and Adaptations catalogues, creating opportunities for our composers and artists. You will manage custom composition and ensure all assets are delivered to spec and on time. You’ll be in constant communication with clients, always know what they are working on, and ensure they are up to date with our releases and pre-releases. You will attend industry events and spend facetime with clients on a daily basis - coffees, lunches, dinners, office pop-ins, gigs and conferences - all the glitz and glamour. You’ll attend our team listening sessions and help to gather references for new releases, conceptualising new album ideas inspired by latest trends and client requests. You’ll bring in new business and actively find ways in which we can grow and evolve. You will hit your sales targets, and then some!

What’s in it for you?

A salary of £35-45k based on experience

A wellness day each month to promote mental and physical wellbeing

A sales commission structure

Private medical insurance after 1 year at the company

Working with a super inspiring team and world class talent every day!

What we’re after:

3-5 years of experience in a sales role within sync

Experience with hitting sales targets

Proven track record of winning briefs

Must be London-based

Familiarity with musical terms to liaise with composers and clients on custom compositions

Ability to work from home

Basic understanding of master and publishing copyright

A contact list of clients in advertising, gaming, trailer and TV

Experience in using DISCO / Source Audio or similar

How to apply

Send a CV with a 1 page cover letter linking to your latest work to jobs@elephantmusic.net by July 2nd 2024.