We are a multi-award winning, creative and innovative organisation. The Senior Music Manager is a key role in War Child’s well-known Music and Events team, which creates powerful experiences that bring people together to inspire and entertain, and is driving War Child’s place as one of the leading charities within the UK music industry.

Building on War Child’s history of working with the best from UK music, the Senior Music Manager will raise funds for War Child's work through live music events and music activations. They will use their project leadership and live events experience to deliver a portfolio of creative, innovative and income generating events for War Child that also leverage our strategic objectives. The post-holder will have exceptional relationship management skills, strengthening and growing our relationships within the music industry and showcasing the power of music to do good.

If you share our values and believe that children’s lives should not be torn apart by war, we want to hear from you.

Team and Department: Fundraising Engagement Team, Fundraising & Communications Department

Working Hours: Full-time is 37.5 hours. This role is open to flexible working including compressed hours, part-time hours, flexi-time

Reports to: Head of Fundraising Engagement

About us

War Child, the specialist charity for children affected by conflict. For more than two decades we’ve delivering high-impact programmes that are rebuilding lives across Afghanistan, Iraq, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic and Yemen. We understand children’s needs, respect their rights, and put them at the centre of the solution - from reintegrating children formerly associated with armed groups and armed forces (CAAFAG) in the Central African Republic to reuniting children with their families in Afghanistan. We look forward to a world in which the lives of children are no longer torn apart by war. This is a vision that can only be realised through the collective actions of children themselves, communities and their leaders, organisations like War Child, governments and key decision makers.

Our benefits

Flexible working - we recognise the considerable benefits that flexible working can bring and are happy to discuss any possible flexible working options with our employees from hiring. For most roles, the following types of flexibility are usually possible: flexible hours, occasional working from home and compressed hours.

- we recognise the considerable benefits that flexible working can bring and are happy to discuss any possible flexible working options with our employees from hiring. For most roles, the following types of flexibility are usually possible: flexible hours, occasional working from home and compressed hours. Annual leave – 28 days per year (full-time) rising to 33 days with service, plus bank holidays

– 28 days per year (full-time) rising to 33 days with service, plus bank holidays Pension - all eligible employees automatically enrolled into a Group Personal Pension Plan with a 5% employer contribution, with minimum employee contribution on a salary sacrifice basis

- all eligible employees automatically enrolled into a Group Personal Pension Plan with a 5% employer contribution, with minimum employee contribution on a salary sacrifice basis Family leave – we offer enhanced maternity, paternity, adoption & shared parental leave

– we offer enhanced maternity, paternity, adoption & shared parental leave Health & wellbeing - employees may take advantage of a healthcare cash plan and a range of wellbeing initiatives and training. In addition, all employees have access to free, confidential one-to-one wellbeing consultations with trained counsellors.

- employees may take advantage of a healthcare cash plan and a range of wellbeing initiatives and training. In addition, all employees have access to free, confidential one-to-one wellbeing consultations with trained counsellors. Learning & development - dedicated to the investment in learning and continuing professional development for all our employees

- dedicated to the investment in learning and continuing professional development for all our employees Workplace Nursery Benefit - Make tax and NI savings on nursery costs for children up to the age of 5

- Make tax and NI savings on nursery costs for children up to the age of 5 Range of flexible benefits such a Cycle to Work scheme and season ticket loans.

How to apply

Please download the application form here: https://www.warchild.org.uk/who-we-are/jobs

Submit a completed application form and a recent copy of your CV to recruitment@warchild.org.uk by 11:59pm on 16/07/2023

Due to limited resources, we will contact only the shortlisted candidates

Interviews will be held on 20/07/2023

If you have any questions about reasonable adjustments before or during your application, we welcome the opportunity to talk about what we can do to fairly adapt our process for you. Please share what you’re comfortable with to help us put the right support in place, by emailing recruitment@warchild.org.uk. Anything you tell us will be kept completely confidential by our HR team.

We are unable to provide sponsorship for this post. In order to apply, you must be able to demonstrate your eligibility to work in the country where this role is based.

Contact information

To explore the post further or for any queries you may have, please contact: Charlotte Nimmo, Head of Fundraising Engagement, CharlotteN@warchild.org.uk. For general information about working for War Child please visit: https://www.warchild.org.uk/who-we-are/careers

Safeguarding

Our work with children and at-risk adults to keep them safe is the most important thing we do. We are committed to the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults in all areas of our work. We have zero tolerance for any behaviours and practices that puts children and/or vulnerable adults at risk of abuse and/or harm. All candidates selected for interview will be asked relevant child safeguarding question(s) during the selection interview. Successful applicants will be expected to be compliant with and sign up to our Safeguarding policy, our Code of Conduct and PSEAH (Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse & Harassment). You can find these policies: https://www.warchild.org.uk/our-work/policies-and-reports/safeguarding

Diversity and Inclusion

We value diversity and inclusion and are committed to ensuring that all our people and job applicants are treated fairly, irrespective of where, what or whom they were born, or of other characteristics. We want to offer a safe and inclusive workplace where all our people, especially those who are currently marginalised or underrepresented, can be themselves at work. You can read our Diversity and Inclusion policy on our website, and if you have any questions about our commitment to diversity and inclusion do get in touch: https://www.warchild.org.uk/our-work/policies-and-reports/diversity-and-inclusion