Chosen Music is a growing and ambitious Artist Partnerships Company - encompassing Artist Management, Records and Publishing – at the forefront of the new music and new business models for 2024 and beyond. With headquarters in Soho, London, Chosen’s clients include Grammy award winning Clean Bandit, Brit nominee Caity Baser, breakthrough rappers LeoStayTrill & NDotz , billion streaming acts Nathan Evans, NEIKED & A7S as well as a number of successful songwriters and producers. Historically our associated companies have worked with Cher, Elton John, Emeli Sande, N-Dubz, Sting and WSTRN.

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Music Manager to join the team; to manage and oversee frontline Artists who are our major priority both for Chosen Music and our label partners at Universal and Sony, as well as build a diverse roster and contribute to the next chapter of the Company’s growth.

The role

Your responsibilities as Senior Music Manager at Chosen Music will include but not be limited to:

The day-to-day Management of artists including the debut album campaign for one the most exciting new British Artists.

Being the primary point of contact for labels, publishers, agents, promoters, merchandise and brand partners.

Signing and developing your own Management Roster of best-in-class Artists, Songwriters & Producers that contributes to the Company’s ethos and vision for the future;

Being a Senior Manager you will join the Leadership team at the Company and contribute to the direction of future travel, culture of work and act we sign and continue to work with;

Overseeing budgets, timelines, liaising with industry stakeholders, digital plans, song registrations and rights management, brand deals, touring plans, merchandise businesses and other opportunities will all be apart of your day-to-day role;

Supporting the continued growth of Chosen Music alongside President, Chosen Music, Alistair Goldsmith.

Skills & Characteristics

A minimum of 5 years experience in Artist Management.

High level of confidence and stature when working directly with Artists and a deep understanding of the way they think and work;

Strong understanding of all parts of the music business (from IP to touring business) and keep abreast on the latest news and cultural happenings in the music and entertainment business;

A team player who is able to equally work independently and be accountable for your own clients projects as well as communicate and collaborate with others;

You will be able to work under pressure in fast-paced and deadline driven environments and across different time zones when required;

Be a good listener with Artists and being able to translate their ideas and vision into a plan that makes sense for all stakeholders whilst staying true to the bigger vision;

Adept at creating opportunities for clients as well as managing a busy inbox and schedule;

Be a strong multi-tasker and being able to juggle multiple priorities while maintaining a professional attitude and have a strong attention to detail;

Be a top tier communicator – explaining nuanced plans/briefings to clients in an easily digestible format and in turn communicating with all stakeholders in a timely fashion;

Have a focus on digital plans and be able to spot what is missing in a digital roll out and ensure the campaign is executed to the highest level and ensuring there is accountability for everyone that works on the Artists campaigns;

Willing to go the extra mile for success and travel with Artists as required; and

Have excellent verbal communication and copywriting skills are essential.

Salary & Benefits

Salary dependent on experience.

You will also be incentivised through client commission and bonuses for success.

We offer a generous benefits package including Pension, Private Health Insurance, Soho House membership and Life Assurance.

For our senior management that desire we offer tuition reimbursement, mentorship programs and Leadership training.

We also support fund attending key industry gatherings whether in the UK or overseas.

How to apply