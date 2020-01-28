Senior Music Touring Assistant

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the world’s leading entertainment and sports agency, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London and Beijing. Founded in 1975, CAA represents many of the most successful professionals working in film, television, music, theatre, video games, sport, and digital content, and provides a range of strategic marketing and consulting services to corporate clients.

The London office is seeking a highly organised and motivated Assistant to work within the Music Touring department. This Assistant will be working for one the most senior Agents in the company, working across a large and diverse roster. They will therefore need to have solid previous experience as an Agent’s Assistant in a similar agency and be able to work with a high degree of professionalism.

Key tasks and responsibilities will include:

Inputting and maintaining all schedules with high attention to detail

Answering calls on behalf of the Agent

Coordinating meetings and updating schedules for artists

Organising Certificates of Sponsorship for artists for the UK and Visas worldwide where needed

Producing contracts for shows booked

Keeping account of all the money in for shows and chasing deposits/payments when needed

Collating ticket sales information and passing onto the relevant parties

Supervise tour artwork and announcements

Developing relations with managers/artists/venues/promoters

Qualifications: