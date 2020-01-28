Senior Music Touring Assistant

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the world’s leading entertainment and sports agency, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London and Beijing. Founded in 1975, CAA represents many of the most successful professionals working in film, television, music, theatre, video games, sport, and digital content, and provides a range of strategic marketing and consulting services to corporate clients.
The London office is seeking a highly organised and motivated Assistant to work within the Music Touring department. This Assistant will be working for one the most senior Agents in the company, working across a large and diverse roster. They will therefore need to have solid previous experience as an Agent’s Assistant in a similar agency and be able to work with a high degree of professionalism.
Key tasks and responsibilities will include:
- Inputting and maintaining all schedules with high attention to detail
- Answering calls on behalf of the Agent
- Coordinating meetings and updating schedules for artists
- Organising Certificates of Sponsorship for artists for the UK and Visas worldwide where needed
- Producing contracts for shows booked
- Keeping account of all the money in for shows and chasing deposits/payments when needed
- Collating ticket sales information and passing onto the relevant parties
- Supervise tour artwork and announcements
- Developing relations with managers/artists/venues/promoters
Qualifications:
- Solid previous Agent’s Assistant experience at a similar agency, is essential
- Strong understanding of the music industry
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent organisational skills
- Ability to prioritise a busy workload
- Impeccable attention to detail