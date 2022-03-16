Senior Music Touring Assistant

THE AGENCY
Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the world’s leading entertainment and sports agency, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London and Beijing. Founded in 1975, CAA represents many of the most successful professionals working in film, television, music, theatre, video games, sport, and digital content, and provides a range of strategic marketing and consulting services to corporate clients.
OVERVIEW
The London office is seeking a highly organised and motivated senior assistant to join the Music Touring department. The assistant will be working for a senior music agent in the company with a diverse roster of clients. They will therefore need to have previous experience as an assistant in a similar agency and be able to work with a high degree of professionalism.
Key tasks and responsibilities will include:
- Inputting and maintaining all schedules with high attention to detail
- Answering calls on behalf of the agent
- Coordinating meetings and updating schedules for artists
- Organising Certificates of Sponsorship for artists for the UK and Visas worldwide where needed
- Producing contracts for shows booked
- Keeping account of all the money in for shows and chasing deposits/payments when needed
- Collating ticket sales information and passing onto the relevant parties
- Supervise tour artwork and announcements
- Developing relations with managers/artists/venues/promoters
QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS
- Assistant experience at a similar agency is required
- Strong understanding of the music industry
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent organisational skills
- Ability to prioritise a busy workload
- Good attention to detail
Please provide complete and legible information. An incomplete application may affect your consideration for employment.