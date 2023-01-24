Our mission is to put songwriters and composers centre stage, where they belong. We do this through our world-renowned Ivor Novello Awards, campaigns, diverse and supportive membership community and programmes that create new opportunities for music creators facing barriers.

This is the most exciting time in our history as we grow the Academy’s team, profile and impact to protect the rights of songwriters and composers, celebrate their success and support their careers.

We’re hiring a full time Senior Operations Director on a fixed term contract of one year starting as soon as possible. This is a key role that oversees the development, implementation and evaluation of our operational strategy to achieve our strategic goals.

This role is instrumental in supporting the Chief Executive to lead the organisation through a period of growth and change as we implement ambitious awards and membership strategies while maintaining a strong advocacy voice for our members and community.

WHAT YOU WILL DO



The Senior Operations Director will ensure we maintain strong relationships with our Board, Senate, members, Trustees and partners to ensure the Academy remains effective, efficient and financially robust.

You will work with the Director of Finance to ensure long-term financial stability through planning, budget management, extensive reporting on finances and maintaining an active culture of risk management.

You will be responsible for establishing and managing the organisation-wide operational plan which will enable clear reporting and scheduling of activities.

You will report to the Chief Executive and work closely with the Board and Chairs of the Academy and our charitable Trust. The role works closely with the Director of Awards, Director of Policy, Campaigns and Research and Director of Membership, Marketing and Communication to manage the development of new initiatives and programmes alongside day-to-day requirements.

You will be required to demonstrate strong leadership, professionalism and advocacy for songwriters and composers when deputizing for the Chief Executive with partners and at events.

RESPONSIBLITIES

Spearhead the development, communication and implementation of effective growth strategies and processes.

Work closely with senior management team to create, implement and roll out plans for operational processes, internal infrastructures, reporting systems and company policies all designed to foster growth, profitably and efficiencies.

Provide management to staff and leadership that ensures alignment with the operational plan and overall strategic vision.

Assist the leadership team to grow a world class, industry leading organisation.

Drive results from both an operational and financial perspective working closely with the Chief Executive and other key leadership team members.

Set challenging and realistic goals including growth, member satisfaction, impact and profitability.

Create effective measurement tools to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of internal and external processes.

Provide accurate and timely reports on operational performance.

Work closely with the Chief Executive to forge new strategic partnerships and relationships with members, sponsors and corporate partners, and putting in place processes for ongoing effective relationship management.

Foster a growth oriented, positive and encouraging environment while keeping employees and management accountable to organisational policies, procedures and guidelines.

Represent the Academy as an advocate and spokesperson in place of the Chief Executive as required.

Undertake regular reviews of operational risk including information security.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Degree in business or related field or MBA preferred

5-10 years of executive level operational experience required.

Exceptional executive presence, business acumen and presentation skills.

Budgeting and/or financial focused mindset helpful

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Evidence of setting and implementing successful financial strategies

Thrives on the challenge of managing multiple projects at any one time

Experience of effectively managing teams, budgets and resources

Confident in a public-facing role and in connecting across the industry

A strong team player and self-starter who can create opportunities to benefit the Academy and our members

SALARY AND LOCATION

Salary: starting at £75k per annum, based on experience

Location: This role is a combination of remote working and office based work. As such, this role would suit a candidate who is based in and around London.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please send a covering letter, outlining your interest and suitability for the role, and a current CV to Maria McMillan maria@ivorsacademy.com by 6th February 2023.

START DATE: ASAP, but can be flexible for the right candidate.

VALUES/COMMON BEHAVIOURS

Our values are that we're inclusive, respecting and championing difference and diversity; generous in our time, experience and understanding of each other; focused on cultivating, celebrating and campaigning for our members; proud of our role and heritage while constantly staying relevant and forging new innovations; and we demonstrate integrity through our actions, words and commitments.

This role requires the ability to work well with a wide range of stakeholders at all levels of seniority, demonstrating a commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. It requires focus on developing and empowering the team, improving planning and processes, encouraging creative solutions and delivering results.

OUR COMMITMENT TO EQUALITY OF OPPORTUNITY

We are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals regardless of age, ethnicity, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background, religion or belief.

We particularly encourage applications from the following under-represented groups and communities identified within our industry to join The Ivors Academy team: Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities, people with disabilities, women and LGBTQI+ communities.

If you have any additional accessibility requirements or need any support in the application process please email maria@ivorsacademy.com