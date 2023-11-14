Senior Operations Manager

Who we are:

Broadwick Live is a multifaceted international company with headquarters in London who create, develop, own and operate a diverse portfolio of venues, spaces, events and experiences.

We believe in redefining spaces and how people experience music, art, culture and recreation by breaking down the traditional barriers. Our history and heritage is deeply rooted in music, building a portfolio of 20 global festivals before selling the portfolio in 2019 to focus on our growing portfolio of venues that includes Printworks London, Depot Mayfield Manchester, Drumsheds London, Exhibition London and Magazine London.

Collectively we strive to push boundaries and disrupt the cultural landscape by combining big thinking, bold ideas and commercial intelligence to produce spaces and experiences for discerning audiences in inspiring locations.

Our team:

The Broadwick Live Operations team is a passionate and dedicated group of hard-working event professionals, who take great pride in delivering world class events and experiences to thousands of guests on a weekly basis.

What we’re looking for:

There is now a very exciting opportunity for a talented and ambitious person to join Broadwick Live's operations team and play a pivotal role in the running of our music events at the venue. Reporting to the Head of Operations, you will have scope to manage all aspects of the events. You will play a key role in the successful delivery of the music shows in the London portfolio.

To be successful, you will be able to demonstrate excellent previous experience in a similar role within the entertainment industry, with a fantastic understanding of live and electronic music events. You will have a natural passion for customer service combined with strong operational acumen. This is a management position therefore, you will need to have excellent team leadership skills. You will be extremely organised, with a real ability to get things done, a strong determination and understanding of how to drive the business forward. You will need to have excellent attention to detail as we seek to continuously improve processes and innovate within the event spaces in which we operate.

We’re looking for a strong communicator who is flexible in their working approach and is willing to get stuck in. The role will combine a mix of office and site-based working. During show days, this will be a very hands-on role and you will be a key member on site helping to lead the build, break and overall delivery of show operations for each event.

There is scope within this role to progress onto working at other venues, festivals and events within the Broadwick Live portfolio as new sites and spaces are activated.

Direct reports:

Operations Managers x4

What you’ll be responsible for:

Show operations

Take the lead on major projects ensuring effective coordination and timely delivery.

Deliver the shows by leading with the management of on-site operations on both event and non-event days.

Develop and implement strategic plans for the overall operations of the department. Align operations with the company's business objectives and long-term goals.

Working with the brand partnership team to ensure wider partners and clients needs are met.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams both internal and external to drive project success.

Align with the building and spaces teams to ensure smooth delivery of all activities during our event period.

Coordinate and manage external suppliers, staff, artist brands & external promoters to assist with the delivery of music shows.

Act as the main liaison between the operations team and other departments. Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders.

Being the key contact for all key suppliers from procurement to delivery on-site, including security, traffic management, medics, health and safety, cleaners, bars, food traders, stewards and ticketing. Ensuring effective negotiation, contracting and management of suppliers.

Manage operational issues and challenges promptly. Collaborate with team members to find effective solutions.

Develop and implement crisis effective crisis management plans with external and internal stakeholders.

Act as the delegated responsible person in accord with the Premises Licence issued under the Licensing Act 2003 responsible for compliance with all licensing requirements.

Compliance

Ensure compliance with company policies, industry regulations, and safety standards.

Implement measures to address any compliance gaps.

Team

Lead and manage the operations team, providing leadership, guidance, and mentorship.

Foster a collaborative and high-performance team culture.

Liaising with the People team and company payroll across salaries, overtime, new starters/leavers and management of the bonus in partnership with the Head of Operations - Entertainment.

Resource planning and leading on recruitment for your team.

Leading on the performance management and development of direct line reports.

Managing People/HR proceedings as required.

Working with the Head of Operations - Entertainment to identify training needs and guiding team development.

Creating a work environment that aligns with Broadwick values and principles.

Finance

Leading on the operational budget creation, ensuring supplier and staffing costs and quotes fall in line with the agreed budgets during the season.

Managing purchase order systems and working closely with the finance team to ensure accurate reporting.

Being responsible for keeping the operations team to budget, ensuring commercial best practice is implemented throughout the team to maximise yield.

Managing the operations overheads section of the P&L

Ensuring we are being given the best possible rates from suppliers.

Implementing new processes and procedures that aid growth and financial efficiencies.

Other

Carrying out ad hoc duties when required to.

You’ll need to have:

Strong leadership & management skills; the ability to lead a team and make decisions whilst under pressure is key to this role.

Exceptional organisational skills; you’ll need to have an exceptional eye for detail and accuracy.

The ability to work quickly and accurately, with excellent prioritisation skills in a fast-paced environment.

The ability to stay cool, calm and collected in stressful situations.

Excellent time management and punctuality.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal. Excellent radio etiquette.

Excellent IT skills; a good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Google Drive & Slack.

Willingness to work on-site for long periods of time and flexibility with working hours.

To be self-motivated; the ability to push on and get the job completed to the best of your ability.

Nice to haves: