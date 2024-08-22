Senior PR Manager / Senior Publicist

Start Date: ASAP

Reporting to: Company Directors

Working Hours: 9am-5.30pm

Infectious PR is one of music’s most innovative and dynamic promotion and marketing agencies. Since our establishment in 2009, we’ve been at the forefront of the music industry, delivering groundbreaking campaigns that elevate our artists and captivate audiences worldwide.

We take immense pride in delivering campaigns that move the needle and resonate across the globe. Artists we’ve championed include Ardee, Armand Van Helden, Beyoncé, Carl Cox, Charlotte Plank, Chase & Status, CLIPZ, Congo Natty, David Guetta, D Double E, Diplo, Dizzee Rascal, Fatboy Slim, Flowdan, Folamour, Hannah Laing, High Contrast, Jorja Smith, LF System, Lizzo, Major Lazer, Maverick Sabre, Miss Dynamite, Nia Archives, Nile Rodgers, Pendulum, Pusha T, Rudimental, Schak, SG Lewis, Shy FX, Sonny Fodera, Stefflon Don, Sub Focus, Tempa T, Young Franco and many more.

Why Join Infectious PR?

At Infectious PR, we don’t just promote artists; we build lasting legacies. We believe in the power of music to inspire and connect, and we’re passionate about crafting stories that matter. Our team is fueled by creativity, collaboration, and an unwavering belief in the artists we support.

We’re now looking for a Senior PR Manager (remote / hybrid) who shares our vision and is eager to make an impact. This role offers the opportunity to lead and execute cutting-edge global publicity campaigns that shape the narrative around some of the most exciting names in music today.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead Bold Campaigns: Spearhead innovative global publicity campaigns that drive meaningful value for our clients, focusing on creative strategies that engage and inspire.

Strategic Vision: Craft compelling narratives and strategic avenues to connect artists with their audiences in impactful ways.

Innovative Outreach: Design thoughtful, creative press releases and pitches that resonate with media partners and open doors for groundbreaking coverage.

Expand Horizons: Identify and cultivate new opportunities for artist exposure, pushing beyond traditional media boundaries to find unique platforms.

Network Growth: Expand and maintain an extensive global network of media contacts, influencers, brand managers, and other key players to support our clients' success.

Campaign Mastery: Monitor, analyse, and refine campaigns to achieve the most ambitious results, using insights to continuously improve.

Build the Future: Grow your artist roster and contribute to the overall growth of the PR department, playing a key role in winning new clients and shaping the agency's future.

Inspire & Mentor: Share your knowledge and experience to mentor team members, fostering a collaborative environment that drives the success of both the department and the agency.

Client Relations: Maintain open and regular communication with your roster of clients, ensuring they are informed and confident in the progress of their campaigns.

On-the-Ground Support: Be the go-to presence at photo shoots, interviews, sessions, and in-person promo opportunities, ensuring everything runs smoothly and the artist feels supported.

What We’re Looking For:

Proven experience in running successful PR campaigns across both traditional media and digital platforms.

A wide network of industry contacts, with a deep understanding of popular culture and a passion for all genres of music.

Established relationships with media, including freelancers, editors, influencers, podcasters, and photographers.

A comprehensive understanding of the music publicity landscape and a keen eye on emerging trends and technologies.

Exceptional time management, writing, and communication skills.

A true passion for artists and their stories.

An outgoing, proactive personality with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, juggling multiple projects with ease.

Join Our Team

This is a prime opportunity for a seasoned publicist or someone ready to step into a senior role. If you’re excited about the prospect of working with some of the biggest names in music and driving campaigns that make waves across the industry, we want to hear from you.

To apply, send your CV and a cover letter to careers@infectiouspr.com with the subject “Senior PR Manager Application”

Please note we are not currently hiring for entry-level positions. We recommend you to follow us on LinkedIn to keep updated with any future opportunities.

Infectious PR is an employer that celebrates diversity in all forms and we welcome applications from anyone with the skills and experience required to succeed and create an impact in this role.