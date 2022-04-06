Title: Senior Press Manager

Salary: Based on experience

Annual Leave: 20 days per year + 8 bank holidays

Hours: 10.00am – 6.00pm (Monday – Friday)

Location: Camden, London, NW1

A bit about us: -

Established in 2009 Listen Up offer a tailored range of bespoke radio, club, streaming, online and print promotion campaigns globally through our LA and London offices. Specialising in electronic, hip hop, R&B and events, we place our clients directly in the spotlight with the experience and knowhow to oversee thoughtful, effective and engaging campaigns. With a client roster boasting the likes of MK, Black Coffee, Doja Cat, ArrDee, Jamie Jones, Ivorian Doll, The Martinez Brothers and more. Listen Up are now recognised as one of the market leaders in the world of music promotion services.

Where you step in: -

We are currently recruiting for a highly motivated Senior Press Manager with a passion for electronic music and industry relevant experience to join our rapidly growing team.

A Senior Press Manager is responsible for the nurturing and well being of the junior members if the press team and are encouraged to nuture relationships with both company clients and the wider industry.

The skills you will bring:

Essential

• Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role

• Specialises in rap, drill, afrobeats, RnB

• Demonstrates strong interpersonal skills across all levels

• Ability to develop campaign strategies for client releases

• Great understanding of industry benchmarks across digital platforms and formats

• Great relationship building skills – get to know the artists and management in a friendly but professional way – maintain credibility

• Drive and tenacity to move projects forward and achieve best possible results

• Active contributor

Preferred

• Industry experience

The key focus area of this role are:

• Acting as the lead contact on the majority of client campaigns

• Leading on developing and checking campaign strategies and timelines for other staff

• Secures top-tier coverage in broadsheets, lifestyle, specialist etc

• Works with other senior team members to support Director of the department

• Ensures all reports, data and written work are correct in detail and without error

• Has a brilliant database of contacts

• Suggesting new innovations, systems, programmes or training to improve the department

• Line Managing a team and giving support in all aspects where needed

What to expect from us:

You will be based in our offices within the vibrant heart of Camden, a few minutes’ walk from excellent transport links with the added delights of the world famous market.

We value and listen to our staff whilst maintaining a fun collabrative environment, encourage new ideas and offer career progression. Our staff events are legendary and you will be joining our well established team where you will be given genuine care and support from your coll eagues and Directors.

*Please note that due to the volume of applications we receive we may not be able to respond to all applications but thank you for your interest in working with us, please keep an eye out on our website for any future opportunities.

*Listen Up is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

*We will process your data in accordance to relevant Data Protection Laws.

If you are interested in working with us, please apply by emailing a cover letter outlining how you reach our essential requirements along with a copy of your CV to recruitment@listen-up.biz