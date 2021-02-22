Sage Gateshead is the international music development centre for the North. With our world-class building, a programming track record across musical genres, the UK’s leading chamber orchestra, a new artist development programme and an extensive and nationally recognised creative learning programme, we are unique in the UK.

The Senior Producer, Contemporary Music sits at the heart of Sage Gateshead’s programme team, working in close collaboration with the Classical Music and Artist Development Senior Producers and with Creative Learning leads. This is a new role to support a new direction for the organisation, with an emphasis on diverse own produced and programmed work and relationships with a diverse range of contemporary musicians.

The postholder will oversee the Contemporary Programme, with a particular focus on own produced and programmed activity by Sage Gateshead. This will involve detailed artistic planning for large scale projects, oversight of programmed events across contemporary genres, as well as responsibility for digital activities, learning work and artistic projects. This involves a budget of ca £2 million pa.

If you are passionate about bringing great music to a wide range of people, and you can talk compellingly about the transformative power of music, we’d love to hear from you. To find out more about the role please view our recruitment pack and application form, both available on the Sage Gateshead website.

We recognise and understand the importance of diversity and inclusion. You will be welcomed at Sage Gateshead and will find an inclusive environment where different views and experiences are valued, and everyone is able to be themselves.

We welcome all candidates, and it is our policy that all applicants and employees receive equal treatment irrespective of sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion or belief, age, marital status or civil partnership, pregnancy/maternity or gender reassignment.

We want our workforce to be representative of the audiences, people and communities we serve. We strongly encourage applications from people who are under-represented in our workforce, including African Diaspora people, South, East, and South East Asian diaspora people, Middle East and North African people and people with disabilities.

How to Apply

Applications should be made on a North Music Trust online application form available on the Sage Gateshead website. Please let us know if you need any adjustments or support to apply for this role. We will consider any reasonable adjustments that you may need if you are successful in being appointed to this role.

To apply you can visit - https://sagegateshead.com/job-vacancy-senior-producer-contemporary-music/

We regret that CV’s cannot be accepted. If you have any queries about your application please contact recruitment@sagegateshead.com

Completed applications should be returned no later than 9am on Monday 8th March 2021.