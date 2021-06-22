Senior Programming Manager

For nearly 150 years we have been fulfilling our vision of inspiring artists and audiences

worldwide with the magic of the iconic Royal Albert Hall; creating life-enriching, unforgettable

experiences for everyone. Hosting 390 events a year in the main auditorium and more than

800 in other smaller spaces, the Royal Albert Hall stands true to its original purpose of

promoting the Arts and Sciences. As a charity, the Hall is dedicated to maintaining the Grade

I listed building and giving access to all.

OUR VISION AND VALUES

Our vision is to inspire artists and audiences worldwide with the magic of the iconic Royal

Albert Hall, creating life-enriching, unforgettable experiences for everyone. The Royal Albert

Hall is more than just a building. Together we are…

One team

Encouraging and harnessing each other’s talents, valuing our differences, supporting one

another and celebrating our achievements together

Passionate

Dedicated, creative, embracing new ideas, always seeking a better way; because together

we are writing the story of the Royal Albert Hall

Open to all

Welcoming, warm, always professional; committed to providing as many people as possible

with unforgettable experiences

THE ROLE

This is a key role in delivering the programming strategy in respect of events promoted and

produced by the Hall in support of the Hall’s artistic vision. The role works closely with the

Head of Programming and Engagement and Artistic & Commercial Director as well as the

wider team with responsibility for producing and delivering a programme of own & copromoted concerts, productions and events to match the Hall’s national and international standing.

You will be required to line manage the own & co-promotes team, including scheduling and

distributing workload as required. You will be expected to undertake research and

development for a range of potential events, working with the Hall’s partners to budget and

plan, and assist in identifying potential financial partners.

You will be able to develop and sustain key relationships through excellent communication

and knowledge of the work at the Hall and elsewhere as well as working with new partners

and engaging new artists and content.

In all matters you will demonstrate a first class service to artists, managers, agents,

orchestras, co-promoters and other third parties through excellent communication and

administrative skills. Act as an ambassador for the Royal Albert Hall and the Programming

and Engagement team.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Programming

Research new events and artists, always thinking innovatively, bringing originality and diversity to the Hall’s programme, reporting any ideas to the Head of Department;

Assess the viability of promoting and/or producing and touring events under the instruction of senior colleagues, evaluating if the event is suitable artistically, financially and logistically;

Always look to improve the Hall’s programme and develop new initiatives appropriate to the artistic focus as well as seek to optimise the Hall’s sources of income at every available opportunity;

Work closely with colleagues to ensure that events promoted by the Hall are consistently delivered to the highest possible artistic standard, reflecting positively on the Royal Albert Hall.

Producing

Oversee auditorium events, festivals, series and seasonal programming promoted and produced by the Hall, liaising with colleagues as required in the coordination of events taking place in the Hall’s ancillary spaces;

Manage the team in liaising with artists and partners, co-ordinating rehearsals and the running of shows as agreed with the Head of Department and oversee the administrative processes for all these events including managing, setting and maintaining detailed budgets in a timely manner whilst always ensuring that projects are completed within or below agreed budgets;

Liaise with agents, managers, orchestras or artists regarding publicity and marketing, ensuring that the artist or their representative is fully involved with actively selling their own event at the Hall and making sure that the Hall is credited in any such marketing by way of name, logo and other acknowledgements;

Oversee the own & co-promote team’s working relationship with internal departments and external parties as required with the knowledge and understanding that excellent communication is key in order to deliver these events:

- Ensure the team is liaising with relevant Hall staff and external stakeholders on event marketing, setting prices and capacities and instructing on sales, helping information in a timely manner and within agreed deadlines for all marketing and PR purposes;

- Along with the Programming Manager, oversee and manage the relationship with the Production & Technical team in terms of satisfying production requirements;

- Ensure that the hospitality team devises hospitality packages suitable for each event, ensuring these are ready for all on sales;

- Work with the Engagement team at all times to explore possible links with artists to be part of the Hall’s education programme;

Liaise with artists and Hall partners to co-ordinate the running of events as agreed with the Head of Department which will involve working alongside the Production & Technical team and which will include working evenings and/or weekends;

Ensure all music preparation for orchestras and artists is undertaken, includinG sourcing of appropriate arrangements as necessary;

Liaise with the Programming Manager to ensure the creation and co-ordination of the concert programmes is executed with excellent attention to detail and to agreed deadlines;

Work with the Programming Manager to creating event packages and riders for the Hall’s own-produced events to sell as touring opportunities, working with the Head of Department to negotiate terms and fees in line with the Hall’s artistic initiatives and focus;

Work with the team to identify national and international touring opportunities for own-produced events, seeking partnerships with venues, promoters, agents and/or artist managers to develop the Hall’s brand outside of the building.

Administration

In consultation with senior colleagues, agree artist fees, advise more junior members of the team on fees as required and oversee payment of fees to artists;

Have full involvement in the integration of Artifax into all event processes, overseeing

along with each Programming Manager the updating and management of Artifax for

events promoted by the Hall and making sure calendar reservations are in the

system at the earliest opportunity;

Manage the team in ensuring the proper financial reconciliation for each event;

Provide regular financial updates and reports on the Hall’s financial risk levels to senior colleagues at any given time;

Negotiate relevant contracts and recording agreements and oversee the administrative processes (internal and external) for all these events including contracts, artist and third party fees, invoicing, reviewing orchestral, film and choral scores, orchestration and any other administration for events;

Oversee that all enquiries regarding opportunities for the Hall to promote and/or produce are responded to by the promoting team in a timely manner;

Attend and sometimes chair internal and external planning meetings as required, regularly briefing and sharing information afterwards with the rest of the team, where appropriate.

General

Manage, maintain and sustain excellent relationships both within the Hall and externally such as promoters, artists, agents, managers, orchestras, other venues and any other partners involved with promoting and producing events at the Hall, always making sure to keep a good knowledge of their work at the Hall and elsewhere;

Keep abreast of the music and events industry, entertain clients with senior colleagues, attend various industry related networking events, conferences and festivals as and when required;

Proactively and willingly offer the highest level of customer service to all partners, both internally and externally, to ensure the department and Hall’s reputations are perceived positively and enhanced wherever possible;

Carry out any other duties as may reasonably be required by the Head of Programming and/or the Artistic and Commercial Director.

Management Responsibilities:

Effectively line manage the Programming Manager, Programming Executive and Programming Coordinator, specifically ensuring that their role requirements are undertaken to a high standard, providing guidance, support and supervision as necessary as well as identifying career progression opportunities;

Lead by example with positive behaviour, inspiring the highest standards of working;

Deal with any performance issues within the own & co-promotes team and provide feedback through regular catch-ups, ensuring they receive appropriate training and on the job coaching;

Enable opportunities for development and wider role responsibilities where possible through effective delegation of tasks;

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Qualifications

Essential

GCSE or equivalent in Maths & English

Desirable

A relevant qualification or experience in the arts is preferable

Experience

Essential

Experience of activities that require excellent communication and coordination skills in a wide range of areas.

Experience of providing line management to a small team.

Experience of programming, promoting and/or organising live events.

Proven track record of working with orchestras / promoters / artists / agents.

Experience of administering and negotiating contracts and knowledge of basic format and contractual processes.

Experience of creating and managing large-scale budgets and strong financial acumen.

Demonstrable experience of promoting large scale music events, including in the classical genre.

Desirable

A strong knowledge of classical music as well as general knowledge of other music genres such as jazz, rock and pop and other arts forms such as comedy and film

Experience of working in one or more venues.

Producing and touring large-scale shows

Excellent working relationships with venues across the UK

Skills

Essential

Strong ability to lead a team.

Strong literacy and numeracy skills.

Computer literacy on Word, Excel and Outlook and knowledge of IT systems (event management systems).

Excellent administrative and organisational skills with flawless attention to detail.

The ability to multi-task and good time management skills with the ability to work under pressure.

Self-motivated, confident and has the initiative to carry out duties with minimum supervision.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Demonstrates an enthusiastic and flexible approach to their work.

Excellent customer service skills which demonstrate a professional pro-active manner which inspires confidence in a wide variety of internal and external customers.

Ability to read music scores to be analysed if necessary.

Knowledge and Understanding

Essential

An acceptance and a good understanding of the importance of office systems and procedures.

Desirable

Knowledge of Promoters, managers and agents in the industry.

Knowledge of PRS, FEU and UK performance visas.

Passion for the arts and live events and in particular new up and coming artists and shows.

The role will require some flexibility of working hours to embrace the responsibilities within

the department and the services that it provides including evenings and weekends.

HEALTH & SAFETY

You will have a good understanding of the Hall’s Health and Safety guidelines and your

responsibilities within these. Your role will including promoting a safe working environment

and fostering a non-blame culture, adhering to any Health & Safety requirements, flagging

any conflicts that may arise with Health and Safety and working towards finding effective

solutions.

SUSTAINABILITY

The Hall is committed to maintaining and furthering greater sustainable practices in all areas

of the organisation to act on climate change. Whilst working at the Hall, you will be expected

to embrace the Hall’s Sustainability Policy and work to meet its objectives, putting

sustainability at the forefront of all decisions