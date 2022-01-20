The Royal Albert Hall is one of the world’s most iconic entertainment venues, with an unrivalled history of world-class artists and performances. Our in-house programme has developed rapidly in recent years and we are seeking an experienced and motivated Senior Programming Manager to join the Programming and Engagement Department to deliver and oversee the own-promoted and produced shows on our main stage.

The Senior Programming Manager will be responsible for overseeing the planning and management of these shows, working with the Head of Programming and Engagement and the Artistic and Commercial Director to produce a programme covering a diverse range of performances to include auditorium events, festivals, series and seasonal programming.

We are looking for someone with proven ability to manage and oversee the planning of world class shows, have their finger on the pulse with an excellent knowledge of the entertainment industry in general. They will be used to working in a fast paced environment, leading a team to deliver exciting and fresh content to complement our existing varied programme of events that has included films with live music such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, headliners Kylie Minogue and Guy Barker, classical artists such as Lang Lang, Sir Bryn Terfel and Alison Balsom as well as a whole host of other performances.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of working in the live events industry and be able to demonstrate experience of producing and touring large scale shows, engaging and working with concert halls throughout the UK as well as orchestras, choirs, promoters, artists, management and agents. They will have a strong knowledge of classical music and have the ability to read sheet music and review orchestration and film and choral scores. Applicants will need to show experience in negotiating and handling detailed contracts and complex budgets. With clear and effective communication skills and excellent interpersonal and relationship-building skills, they will have strong experience of managing a team and have a good knowledge of all music genres, especially orchestral music.

Applicants will have a professional manner and excellent attention to detail. The role would suit a confident team player who thrives in a fun and fast paced environment.

The closing date for all applications is 5pm on Friday 25 February.

The Royal Albert Hall is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment in which everyone can thrive. We encourage candidates from all cultures and backgrounds to apply.