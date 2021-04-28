Senior Public Affairs & Campaigns Manager

The ISM is looking for an experienced professional to work closely with the CEO to lead its public affairs function – it is an incredibly exciting opportunity for the right person. The ISM’s lobbying and advocacy is second to none so we are looking for an extremely committed individual who will go the extra mile and deliver real change across a range of policy areas from Brexit to Covid 19 and music education.

Your role will be to work alongside the CEO to manage the EA staff team together with the research, campaigning, communications and policy functions, ensuring that we do everything we can to support and protect musicians. The ISM has seen significant growth in terms of its membership over recent years which now stands at close on 11,000 members and much of this growth has been driven by its campaigning.

You will be a highly experienced public affairs and campaigns professional and have at least 3 years management experience. You will be able to demonstrate significant effectiveness in lobbying and advocacy and you will be a fantastic team player who can motivate colleagues and enjoys working in a very busy team. You will have excellent written and interpersonal skills with great attention to detail and strong emotional intelligence.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are normally based in Bayswater, London but are currently working from home, where the emphasis is on good communication and team work.

For a full job description please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies’

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to membership@ism.org and join us in supporting the music sector at this critical time.

Closing date is Monday 17 May at 9.30. Interviews will be held shortly thereafter.