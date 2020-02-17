Senior Public Affairs Manager - 1 year maternity cover

Are you a dynamic public affairs professional who wants to represent musicians and look after their interests?

This is an exciting time for a senior public affairs professional to join the ISM, the leading professional body for musicians with a reputation for its top rate services and campaigning. The ISM has doubled in size over the past 10 years and now has close on 10,000 members who come from every part of the music world.

You will be an experienced public affairs professional with strong campaigning and managerial skills. You will be a proactive and dynamic problem solver with a real passion for making a difference to the lives of musicians at this time of momentous change. You will have at least five years’ experience as a public affairs professional and you will have a thorough grasp of all campaigning techniques.

A team player, you will thrive on going the extra mile and working in a fast-paced creative environment where the ability to multitask and work collaboratively across different disciplines is vital. You will have excellent written and interpersonal skills with great attention to detail.

You will be joining a professional staff team based in Bayswater, London where the emphasis is on good communication and teamwork.

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to recruitment@ism.org.

A full job description can be found at https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

Closing date is Monday 9 March 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Interviews will be held during the following two weeks.