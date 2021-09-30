Senior Publicist, Measure PR, London
We’re looking for an experienced Senior Publicist to join us at Measure PR – a small music and entertainment PR agency based in North London.
Must be creative, passionate and reliable, have proven experience in running music PR campaigns, great writing skills and great existing contacts. Must have good knowledge across all genres of music with a passion for working with new artists. You’ll be expected to work across numerous campaigns and genres, be able to bring in new business and for helping with the daily running of the agency.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Driving innovative PR campaigns across our music and entertainment roster
Building and maintaining strong media relationships with national & regional online publications/platforms.
Writing new business proposals and being involved in all aspects of new business strategies.
SKILLS:
Genuine interest and active knowledge of digital marketing and communication
Excellent communication skills - verbal and written (you must be able to write a good press release)
Ability to participate in a wide variety of PR campaigns (all music genres, entertainment, tech etc.)
Great relationship building skills
Creative Thinking
Organised with a close attention to detail
Friendly, Enthusiastic, passionate team player
Reliable, and excellent at time management
EXPERIENCE:
Must have at least 3 years proven experience in music PR
Previous experience in entertainment and/or consumer brands
Knowledge and experience in social media.
Excellent existing contacts within the music / entertainment industry across national, regional, online and printRelationships with blogs, influencers and playlist owners
SALARY: Dependent on experience.
START DATE: ASAP
LOCATION: North London
To apply please send covering letter and CV to contact@measurepr.co.uk.
Must include examples of your writing (at least 3 press releases) and examples of recent campaign successes (at least 3 different campaigns).