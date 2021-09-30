We’re looking for an experienced Senior Publicist to join us at Measure PR – a small music and entertainment PR agency based in North London.

Must be creative, passionate and reliable, have proven experience in running music PR campaigns, great writing skills and great existing contacts. Must have good knowledge across all genres of music with a passion for working with new artists. You’ll be expected to work across numerous campaigns and genres, be able to bring in new business and for helping with the daily running of the agency.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Driving innovative PR campaigns across our music and entertainment roster

Building and maintaining strong media relationships with national & regional online publications/platforms.

Writing new business proposals and being involved in all aspects of new business strategies.

SKILLS:

Genuine interest and active knowledge of digital marketing and communication

Excellent communication skills - verbal and written (you must be able to write a good press release)

Ability to participate in a wide variety of PR campaigns (all music genres, entertainment, tech etc.)

Great relationship building skills

Creative Thinking

Organised with a close attention to detail

Friendly, Enthusiastic, passionate team player

Reliable, and excellent at time management

EXPERIENCE:

Must have at least 3 years proven experience in music PR

Previous experience in entertainment and/or consumer brands

Knowledge and experience in social media.

Excellent existing contacts within the music / entertainment industry across national, regional, online and print

Relationships with blogs, influencers and playlist owners