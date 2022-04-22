Key purpose of the role:

We are looking for a dynamic Senior Publicist to join our growing team and create integrated and strategic PR campaigns for the Cherry roster, with a main focus on creative music campaigns. The right candidate should be able to bring a strategic and layered approach to all PR campaigns across digital and print titles as well as influencing the social world the artists operate in. A team player and good communicator with a healthy contact base is a must as well as a proven track record of breaking artists from inception to managing established global talent.

Specific duties:

Run integrated PR campaigns across the Cherry roster, encompassing national and global PR campaigns across all levels of digital and print media (from blog seeding, editorial digital and physical placement (premieres/features/reviews/interviews/live streams/previews) to major features and cover stories.

Strategic and creative planning at the start and throughout campaigns; conceive original and innovative ideas.

Writing press releases, commissioning biographies, input and production on artist creative, brand alignments and publicity shot requirements.

Putting together and overseeing photoshoots, interview schedules (phoners, filmed and face to face).

Close cooperation with artist management, record labels, independent teams and agents to ensure integration of PR activity within wider artist campaigns.

Working within budget and timeframes.

Regular and succinct campaign strategy reporting both verbally in meetings and weekly summaries.

Clearly and regularly communicating PR activity to artists’ management, organized and regular reporting.

Adept at working across different time zones and attending out of hours gigs and promo.

Broad contact base with journalists, cultural influencers, creatives, event organisers and brands in the UK and abroad

A team player who can integrate well into the growing Cherry team, mentoring and managing where needed.

Required skills:

A least 3 years’ experience with a proven track record at a PR agency or in house.

A thorough understanding of the current music and cultural landscape.

A strong knowledge of streaming and all social media platforms.

A broad contact base at media.

Established relationships with tastemakers, influencers, digital writers, podcast producers and national and international journalists.

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

Highly organised with the ability to multitask and prioritise workload.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships at all levels.

Creative and innovative ideas to plan strategic and exciting artist publicity campaigns.

Have an interest in music, the arts, fashion, sport and how these industries connect.

A team player with a willingness to mentor.

About Cherry:

Cherry is a global creative communications collective, merging sport, music and fashion. Under the Cherry banner sits three industry leaders who have combined their specialisms in each respective field to create a unique hybrid destination for elite talent. Clients include Aitch, Atlantic Records, Cat Burns, D Block Europe, Sam Smith, Sia, Sonny Hall, Maya Jama, Paris Lees and more.