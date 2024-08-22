Bella Figura Music is a fast growing London based, catalogue focused, record label and music publisher. We work with successful, credible artists and writers from around the world. Some of our current writer and artists include David Gray, Placebo, R3HAB, RAK Publishing, Guy Chambers and Jeff Silverman.



We are looking for a Senior Revenue Assurance Analyst to lead income tracking activities for UK and international territories. Ensuring complete royalty collections across all usage types from radio/TV and mechanical to streaming, for publishing, recorded music rights and neighbouring rights. Additionally, you will support management with forward looking earnings expectations. You are a fast-paced adaptor with a high sense of ownership and a strong communicator, keen to be a founding staff member of an exciting, fast growing music rights owner.

You will also work closely with finance, data and operations teams on data initiatives across the business.



Key Responsibilities and Activities - Income Tracking and Analysis

With your music industry knowledge and understanding of royalty flows between DSPs, PROs, Labels, Publishers you will ensure correct and complete distributions by PROs and CMOs, identifying gaps in royalty statements or usage reports and providing claims of missing or underreported usages, using monitor data from various suppliers

Directly liaise with collective rights management organisations (e.g. PRS, PPL), data suppliers and participate in industry groups and publishing association meetings

Develop controls and processes to ensure income statements are mapped and ingested in a timely and accurate manner.

Implementing best in class tools to aid automation and scalability

Develop a monthly analysis and report around income completeness, red flags, and near term expected earnings.

Working with finance team to ensure complete reconciliation to cash ledgers.

Working with our in-house Data Engineer to create clear requirements for our income data analytics

Utilise technical expertise to streamline processes and proactively find creative solutions to business challenges

Your Profile

You have strong industry experience of managing income tracking workflows and delivering commercial insights.

You are highly analytical, excellent attention to detail and a strong sense for when something doesn’t look right (e.g. cross-validating results, questioning plausibility and being persistent in getting to the right answers)

Strong written and oral communication skills, able to convert complex insights into a well-articulated story for management decision making.

You have strong experience using analytical and BI tools (ideally SQL, Tableau, Looker), to query, analyse and manipulate data warehouse, leading to commercial insights.

Commercial, organised, proactive and results driven. You are comfortable working in a fast-paced changing environment.

Benefits: