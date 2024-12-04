Y Royalties was established in 2023 by Colin Young, Ben Marlow and Gary Groutage. Offering services in Royalties Data, Rights Management, Audit and Transaction Services.

Y Royalties started from the Royalties division at Award Winning Accountancy firm, CC Young & Co, which celebrates its 26th Year in the Music Industry this year.The success of this division along with our knowledge and experience gained over the 26 years has enabled the birth of Y Royalties.

We have an exciting to join a fast-growing, highly specialised team, working closely with industry experts to develop skills and expertise in an exciting part of the business.

We are looking for a Senior Royalties Auditor to join our Royalty Audit Team.

JOB TITLE: Senior Royalties Auditor DEPARTMENT: Royalties Audit Team

Who you are:

You will have experience of working in a music industry accounting firm, record label, music publisher, collective management organisation or performing rights organisation and a keen interest in the Music Industry.

Working closely with experts in the field will help to boost your personal development and enable you to contribute to the growth of an expanding, dynamic team.

The Role

Supporting managers in respect of recording and publishing audits

Manage your own audits from inception to completion

Interpret contracts and agreements to ensure royalties are being correctly accounted

Find, review and analyse anomalies in royalty statements

Review and analyse large amounts of source data

Create claims and write reports to be presented to our clients

Ad hoc tasks and projects as required

Experience & qualifications you may have

5+ years of experience in a music industry accounting firm, record label, music publisher, collective management organisation or performing rights organisation

Understanding and experience of interpreting contracts and agreements

Good working knowledge of using Microsoft Office, in particular Excel

High level of numeracy and Excel skills, other data analytics tools such as Power BI & Tableau would be a bonus

Experience of working with large data sets

Strong communication skills with both colleagues and clients

Detail orientated

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

A team player with a willingness to learn

A knowledge of music royalties, publishing and recording income is a bonus

Ability to multi-task;

Organised;

Good use of time management;

Ability to prioritise workload;

Equal Opportunities

Y Royalties Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.