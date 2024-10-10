Your site will load in 16 seconds
Senior Sales Co-Ordinator




Position:
Senior Sales Co-Ordinator
Employer:
One Nation Vinyl Distribution Ltd
Category:
Sales
Location:
North London
Salary:
DOE
Date Posted:
Oct 10th 2024
One Nation Vinyl Distribution Ltd
APPLY

The candidate should be young, dynamic with initiative and have sales or marketing history preferably in the Music business and with an understanding of specific music genres.

Working as part of a small sales team in our North London office and warehouse, the successful candidate will be communicating daily with International and UK Customers, expanding and developing the customer base and working closely with suppliers, labels and distributors.

With the position is the opportunity to develop into team leader with overall responsibility for the business in the Director’s absence. 

APPLY
