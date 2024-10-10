Senior Sales Co-Ordinator

The candidate should be young, dynamic with initiative and have sales or marketing history preferably in the Music business and with an understanding of specific music genres.

Working as part of a small sales team in our North London office and warehouse, the successful candidate will be communicating daily with International and UK Customers, expanding and developing the customer base and working closely with suppliers, labels and distributors.

With the position is the opportunity to develop into team leader with overall responsibility for the business in the Director’s absence.