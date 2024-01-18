Senior Sales Executive

FOLD Background:
FOLD is a production music company working exclusively with independent labels, publishers and artists to create an authentic, artist led sound at MCPS/PRS Rates. We work with Warp, Mute, Domino, Morr, Fat Cat, Erased Tapes and many more…….
FOLD is committed to an artist led approach offering a higher percentage split and retention of rights. FOLD want to support talent whilst also offering clients something unique within the production music space.
FOLD is looking for a driven and ambitious sales executive who comes armed with contacts across TV, film, advertising and all other media and a passion for independent music. The position comes as a real opportunity to help grow and build the most exciting and dynamic company to arrive in the Production Music Industry for some time.
Key Responsibilities:
- Create sales and new business strategy
- Seeking out new business opportunities
- Implement company processes to achieve set targets
- Be the main point of contact for new business
- Grow the company reach within TV, Film and production houses areas
- Increase music users, downloads and licensing requests via the FOLD website
- Quotes, music clearances, negotiate agreements
- Analyzing user data to identify opportunities to increase sales and focus marketing activity more effectively
- Providing personalized service to clients including, but not limited to, face-to-face meetings, zoom/google calls, music searches, website demos
- Participating in the planning, coordinating and execution of client events
Requirements:
- 5+ years experience in head of sales role
- Extensive existing contacts through production houses, editors, TV and film
- London based
- Excellent communicator
- Highly organized
- Passionate about independent music, with a broad knowledge of different genres, labels and publishers
- Ability to build and maintain strong relationships
- Ability to work proactively demonstrating initiative
- Experience and insights in using CRM databases
- Minimum 3 days a week
Additional notes:
You will be supported by the team with pitching to brief and any creative input needed into client projects. The team will also support you with new business when necessary.