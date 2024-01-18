Senior Sales Executive

FOLD Background:

FOLD is a production music company working exclusively with independent labels, publishers and artists to create an authentic, artist led sound at MCPS/PRS Rates. We work with Warp, Mute, Domino, Morr, Fat Cat, Erased Tapes and many more…….

FOLD is committed to an artist led approach offering a higher percentage split and retention of rights. FOLD want to support talent whilst also offering clients something unique within the production music space.

FOLD is looking for a driven and ambitious sales executive who comes armed with contacts across TV, film, advertising and all other media and a passion for independent music. The position comes as a real opportunity to help grow and build the most exciting and dynamic company to arrive in the Production Music Industry for some time.

Key Responsibilities:

Create sales and new business strategy

Seeking out new business opportunities

Implement company processes to achieve set targets

Be the main point of contact for new business

Grow the company reach within TV, Film and production houses areas

Increase music users, downloads and licensing requests via the FOLD website

Quotes, music clearances, negotiate agreements

Analyzing user data to identify opportunities to increase sales and focus marketing activity more effectively

Providing personalized service to clients including, but not limited to, face-to-face meetings, zoom/google calls, music searches, website demos

Participating in the planning, coordinating and execution of client events

Requirements:

5+ years experience in head of sales role

Extensive existing contacts through production houses, editors, TV and film

London based

Excellent communicator

Highly organized

Passionate about independent music, with a broad knowledge of different genres, labels and publishers

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships

Ability to work proactively demonstrating initiative

Experience and insights in using CRM databases

Minimum 3 days a week

Additional notes:

You will be supported by the team with pitching to brief and any creative input needed into client projects. The team will also support you with new business when necessary.