Senior Streaming Manager, Warner Records

At Warner Music Group, we’re a global collective of music makers and music lovers, tech innovators and inspired entrepreneurs, game-changing creatives and passionate team members. Here, we know that each talent makes our collective bolder and brighter. We are guided by four core principles that underpin everything we do across all our diverse businesses:

Music is Everything: Music is our passion, and we can never get enough. Tastes, trends, and tech will change, but great artists and songwriters will always be our driving force.

Global Growth, Local Expertise: Music is a global language. Through communication and collaboration, our success can come from anywhere and translate everywhere.

Innovation and Insight: Pushing the boundaries requires the best information and the boldest imagination. We use both to create the future.

Empowered by People: Like the artists we serve and the music they make, our differences make us stronger. This is a place where every talent can belong and build a career.



We remain committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We know it fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sex or sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion or belief, disability, and any other protected characteristic or identity.

Consider a career at WMG and get the best of both worlds – an innovative global music company that retains the creative spirit of a nimble independent.

Job Title: Streaming Manager

Warner Records is home to Dua Lipa, Griff, Pa Salieu, Foals, The Blessed Madonna, Megan Thee Stallion, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Pink Pantheress, LF System, Liam Gallagher, Priya Ragu, Jodie Harsh, Muse, Royal Blood, Luude and more. We also represent the Warner US roster, and 300 Entertainment.

As a label we are on a mission to move global culture one icon at a time. To raise their voices and broadcast them to the world through Creativity, Curiosity and Community. We are a home for Original Artists. Important Stories. Talent, Vision & Ambition

Your role:

This role connects the label to the UK Streaming Platforms – taking the music and artists to their audiences via the label relations, editorial and marketing teams at Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Youtube, Deezer and Soundcloud.

Reporting to the VP of Radio & Streaming and sitting within the promotions team - you will work closely with the marketing, audience and commercial teams and you’ll be responsible for pitching and engaging the DSPS, driving strategy, analysing the data, and coming up with creative ways to promote artists on platforms.

Key parts of the role include

Drive streaming strategy for our artists – from one off singles to artist album campaigns

Work closely with artists and managers to tell their stories on platform

Prioritise, pitch, secure playlists & boosters, & land broader initiatives

Monitor all the key UK and US releases to ensure their potential is being fulfilled across the platforms

Create unique and creative campaigns that break the mould

Nurture, build and maintain relationships across the DSPs



About you:

Passionate and knowledgeable about music and streaming

Friendly, outgoing with exceptional relationship building skills

Proactive, reactive and results driven

Confident at presenting

Collaborative with the label, managers, artists and DSPs

Data Proficient/ Analytics savvy

Strategic, detailed and organized

Able to seek out creative ways to tell the artists stories on with the DSPS in an bespoke and authentic way

Happy to work alone and as part of a team in a fast paced, high workload & pressured environment

Keen to attend shows, events and festivals



We’d love it if you also had:

Previous experience in streaming environment

Real understanding of DSPS, their artist data portals, and analytic tools

Existing relationships with key DSP contacts



About us:

As the home to Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and several other of the world’s premier recording labels, Warner Music Group champions emerging artists and global superstars alike. And our renowned publishing company, Warner Chappell Music, represents genre-spanning songwriters and producers through a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide. Redefining what it means to be a music company in the 21st century, our consumer brands include trend-setters like UPROXX, Songkick, HipHopDX, and EMP. We’re the home to WMX – the next generation services division that connects artists with fans and amplifies brands in creative, immersive, and engaging ways – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Together, we are Warner Music Group: Music With Vision & Voice.

