Part Time Permanent (21 hours per week)

Closing Date: Friday 18 September 2020

Interview Date: To be confirmed

Reference: 1287720AR

(Senior) Teaching Fellow in Music Management & Enterprise

The University of Southampton Department of Music is one of the largest and liveliest in the UK. Our innovative and eclectic curriculum and vibrant research culture foster an exciting environment for creating, performing, exploring and understanding music of all kinds. Our undergraduate programme is currently ranked first in the Guardian University Subject League Table 2020 and we were ranked top in the UK by the most recent national research evaluation (REF 2014).

We are seeking to appoint a permanent part time (0.6 FTE) Teaching Fellow or Senior Teaching Fellow in Music Management & Enterprise from 1 November 2020 to complement the energetic team delivering our new postgraduate taught programme, MA International Music Management, which will run for the first time from January 2020.

You will hold a PhD in a relevant field or be able to demonstrate equivalent professional qualifications/career experience relating to the practices of music management through a track record of industry experience. Since this is a part time role you will be encouraged and supported to continue professional activities alongside your teaching at the University.

We are looking for candidates with considerable teaching and/or mentoring experience as well as substantial knowledge and understanding of, and recent experience of working within, the international music industry (understood in the broadest sense). You should have a command of the academic literature exploring music management and, ideally, experience of teaching within higher education.

You will contribute to modules focused on music management fundamentals, the global music industry and supervise undergraduate and postgraduate projects focused on a wide range of music industry related topics that might include A&R, copyright law, music sync licensing, arts policy and cultural economics, record labels, publishing, DIY approaches to career management, agents/promotion and (digital) marketing. The ability to contribute to other areas of our teaching delivery (musicology, music education and community music, performance, composition or music technology) is desirable.

This position requires excellent communication skills as well as the capability to teach in a multi-disciplinary environment. You will be part of an enthusiastic and collegial teaching team, developing online materials, lecturing, leading seminars and delivering tutorials to students from a variety of international backgrounds. You will need the ability to work with others and be able to adapt to different teaching approaches suitable for an effective international student learning experience.

We aim to be an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from all sections of the community; we particularly encourage women and ethnic minorities to apply.

The post is tenable from 1 November 2020 with a flexible work pattern.

Informal enquiries should be addressed to Benjamin Oliver, Head of Music, at B.Oliver@soton.ac.uk

Application Procedure:

You should submit your completed online application form at https://jobs.soton.ac.uk. The application deadline will be midnight on the closing date stated above. If you need any assistance, please call Kate Pounds (Recruitment Team) on +44 (0) 23 8059 5456. Please quote reference 1287720AR on all correspondence.