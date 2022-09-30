Full Description



Our AEG Presents Ticketing department are looking for a Senior Ticketing Manager who will be accountable for the management of our Tour Ticketing team, including maintaining and improving departmental processes, recruitment, and performance management.

You’ll also be responsible for all aspects of ticket sales, distribution, and reporting.

You’ll deliver a full-service provision for AEG Presents and its affiliated companies, from establishing the scaling manifest, ticket agent allocations/providing invoicing information, occasional attendance on event days to manage show revenue reconciliations and any tickets reallocations.

We’re looking for someone with substantial previous ticketing experience, who has knowledge of ticketing systems and a passion for live music and events.

You’ll be an experienced people manager and know how to motivate and develop a team of ticketing specialists.

You’ll also be used to working at pace, be incredibly flexible and organised with a meticulous eye for detail.

With a good knowledge of Microsoft Office, you’ll be a great communicator, with the ability to build relationships with a wide range of people both internally and externally.

You’ll be committed to delivering the best and wowing our partners and customers and be a team player who enjoys working in a high achieving environment.

We’ll give you a thorough induction so you can meet other new starters and get to know how things work at AEG. You’ll be given all the information you need to know how thing work in the Ticketing team so that you’ll be set up for success. We encourage new ideas and innovation, so don’t be afraid to contribute right from your first day!

Where: You’ll be based at our head office in Blackfriars, a short walk from Southwark tube station. We’re currently working 4 days in the office and 1 day remotely. We have flexible start and finish times and welcome flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.

Please be aware we no longer accept CV’s. In some instances, you can still upload this but the hiring manager will not be able to use it to make their final decision. Instead, you will be asked to complete an application form, which is anonymised so that we can run a fair, inclusive, and equitable recruitment process.

Therefore, please make sure you follow the instructions carefully and complete the application form in full, with as much detail as possible as the information you provide will allow us to decide whether to progress your application to interview stage.