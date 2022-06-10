Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music is a leading independent music company headquartered in

London and New York. Along with our US partner Reservoir Media, we own the legendary Chrysalis

and Tommy Boy catalogues, and we also represent artists through our management arm Blue

Raincoat Artists, and publishing via Blue Raincoat Music Publishing.

Senior Vice President Marketing

Responsibilities:

Conceive and implement industry-leading marketing campaigns, forward thinking tailored marketing, and marketing strategies for the new Chrysalis Records front-line releases, as well as provide support and contribute to the whole roster of Blue Raincoat Artists and catalogue.

Champion your releases with the commercial team, shaping campaign objectives, delivering powerful updates, and participating in the formation of partner marketing strategies.

Develop, manage and analyse marketing budgets.

Provide creative leadership for all elements of artist marketing, including retail marketing, advertising, social and digital media, live and virtual events, and more.

Analysing and quantifying success and efficiency of campaigns and the tools used.

Work closely with record stores and physical distribution partners on retail marketing and other partnerships.

Managing the marketing team, Marketing Manager, Digital Sales Manager, and Marketing Assistant.

Liaise with the production team and lead the marketing team to ensure releases are properly setup and all assets are submitted in the right formats and in a timely manner.

Liaise with the digital marketing team and artist management on creative ideas for the artist’s online and social media presence, influencer campaigns, D2C store, website, and asset creation, ensuring our digital campaigns always incorporate the latest innovations formats and platforms to connect artists with audiences and artist website and social media always remain up-to-date and on message.

Work closely with the Chrysalis US and the global marketing teams, and third parties across digital advertising strategy, DSP marketing, D2C, social strategy, influencer/viral strategy, and outdoor marketing.

Oversee D2C strategy for UK and Europe

Actively contribute to Blue Raincoat Music’ business strategy, sharing your experience and perspective on modern music marketing as a key voice in the wider Blue Raincoat team.

Here are a few of our staff benefits:

25 days holiday + extra days over Christmas + Bank Holidays

Generous pension package

Hybrid / Flexible working

Central London office location

Great team to work with



The ideal candidate will have:

5+ years’ experience in music marketing

Track record of leading, developing, and executing successful marketing campaigns

Strong network of industry connections

Able to meet multiple competing deadlines and thrive in a fast-paced working environment

Deep engagement in current music marketing trends, including digital innovations and digital marketing and promotion opportunities

Hands-on experience with marketing, including digital advertising, data strategy, social strategy, new technologies, and influencer marketing

A history of closely working with artists and managers

Experience working with artists at all stages of development

Strong organisational and management skills

Ability to network with clients and industry contacts

Entrepreneurial spirit, with a progressive and creative attitude

Applications are encouraged from people who believe in themselves and who want to work in a

company that embraces individuals with individual needs. We are an equal opportunities employer

and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual

orientation, medical condition, or disability.

Salary depending on experience.

