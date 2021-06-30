Senior Video Producer KISS

Job Introduction
We are an ambitious digital production team looking for someone to help us take KISS’s video content to the next level!
KISS is an experience and a fun place to be. We value realness and passion. We always have something relevant to tell you about. A place where everyone is welcome. We like a laugh but we’re always kind and promise to practice what we preach. We’re honest and we have opinions. We are on your level and will earn your attention never demand it. We will never stand still. We will always hold up great talent we believe in. Above all music is our life.
Reporting into the KISS Digital Editor, you’ll take a senior role in creating and delivering compelling online video content for the KISS Network – including KISS FM, KISSTORY and KISS Fresh.
Whether in the studio, on location, through a green screen or even remotely, you have a passion for, and expert knowledge of, video and its potential to both drive awareness of KISS and create an emotional connection with our audience. You will understand video’s role in increasing revenue and have experience creating branded video content.
You are a conceptual and ambitious videographer who is comfortable working as part of an agile team. You are experienced at developing hero ideas and content formats, and you can spot opportunities on the fly. You have experience filming with a variety of equipment and are confident in setting up and monitoring lighting and sound.
You have an in-depth knowledge of all social platforms and how to edit for each, from TikTok to IGTV to Twitter you have it nailed!
You will work with every department across KISS, from programming to music to marketing, and will be the go-to video expert on the team. You will lead video best practise, be on top of industry trends, and analyse our audience to constantly evolve our video strategy and production techniques.
You are proficient at using video editing software (Premiere Pro) and have experience with motion graphics and animation (After Effects). You are always trying new things both on set and in the edit, and you want to stay ahead of the curve – creating innovative video that cuts through.
You have a genuine passion for KISS and youth culture and have your finger on the pulse of what our 15-34yo audience are watching online.
Role Responsibility
- Shooting and editing KISS video content – everything from daily show content to hero editorial video, co-branded video and content at live events
- Pre-production and management of video shoots including liaising with relevant third parties and suppliers
- Setting up lighting equipment and monitoring sound quality
- Development of video ideas and content formats, including pitching new video concepts to wider teams
- Development of ongoing video strategy for the KISS network
- Working with commercial stakeholders to create best-in-class co-branded video content
- Mentorship of junior video editors
The Ideal Candidate
- Self-shooter with significant editing experience (motion graphics is a plus)
- Directing and producing video shoots, both in studio and on location
- Experience planning and editing video for different online platforms, including experience editing for sound-off
- Experience in filming live content, including at events
- Social video expert – understanding of video formats across platforms
- Development of video ideas including visual treatments and storyboards (some scripting experience useful) – with the ability to sell-in ideas to key stakeholders
- Awareness of media law, Ofcom compliance and Health & Safety requirements on shoots
- Pro-active, committed, quick thinking and able to work calmly under pressure
- Can-do attitude and a team player
- Strong communication skills and excellent time management skills are essential
Qualifications and Knowledge:
- Extensive experience in multi-platform video production including a strong portfolio/showreel of work
- Highly experienced self-shooter with significant experience using Adobe Premiere Pro
- Proficient with Microsoft Office & Teams (or similar)
If you think you’d be great at this job and would love to work with us, we want to hear from you. To apply, please send us your CV, cover letter and an up-to-date portfolio/showreel of your work, which you can submit on the portfolio section of your Careers Hub profile page
Package Description
About the Company
About Bauer Media Group
Bauer Media Group has become an enduringly successful media corporation by focusing on creating content that matters most to millions of people around the world: from print and online publishing to radio and money-helper services for consumers, as well as sales and marketing services for SMB.
Bauer Media Audio is Europe's leading digital commercial broadcaster and audio operator. Experts in the power of sound, the company reaches over twenty-five million listeners daily through its market-leading broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning 7 countries - the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Poland and Slovakia - BM Audio owns leading brands including KISS, Mix Megapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Expres, Radio Nova, Radio 100 and RMF.
Belonging at Bauer Mission statement
People are at the heart of everything we do. Inclusivity is part of who we are. We celebrate diversity in all its forms, and encourage authenticity, knowing that our differences are celebrated.
What we will offer you
Quite simply, our promise to you is that Bauer Media is a great place to do great work with great people. Our people take an enormous amount of pride in the brands they support. They like their team members, and they feel supported by their managers. We all take collective responsibility for our culture, because we know it has a ripple effect out across our brands. That’s why our culture of inclusion at work, Belonging at Bauer, is at the heart of everything we do. Belonging at Bauer is about our dual goals of being as representative as we can of the audiences we serve, and about creating a working environment where all our people feel able to bring their whole selves to work every day. It’s part of everything we do, and everyone who works here is responsible. If you join us, you’ll be an important part of this as well.
Bauer Core Values
Creativity - We create unique, high quality content that delights our audiences.
Ambition - We think big and bold, pushing boundaries and embracing change.
Passion - We approach every day with curiosity, commitment and a lively positive mindset.
Teamwork - We learn from each other and take the time to understand both challenges and opportunities, working together to find the right solution.
Trust - We are open, respectful and honest.
Inclusivity - We encourage different points of view and perspectives and value all contributions.
Responsibility - We make measured and thoughtful decisions that support the business vision.
For more information about Bauer Media UK please check out our Website https://www.bauermedia.co.uk/