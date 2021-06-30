Senior Video Producer KISS

Job Introduction

We are an ambitious digital production team looking for someone to help us take KISS’s video content to the next level!

KISS is an experience and a fun place to be. We value realness and passion. We always have something relevant to tell you about. A place where everyone is welcome. We like a laugh but we’re always kind and promise to practice what we preach. We’re honest and we have opinions. We are on your level and will earn your attention never demand it. We will never stand still. We will always hold up great talent we believe in. Above all music is our life.

Reporting into the KISS Digital Editor, you’ll take a senior role in creating and delivering compelling online video content for the KISS Network – including KISS FM, KISSTORY and KISS Fresh.

Whether in the studio, on location, through a green screen or even remotely, you have a passion for, and expert knowledge of, video and its potential to both drive awareness of KISS and create an emotional connection with our audience. You will understand video’s role in increasing revenue and have experience creating branded video content.

You are a conceptual and ambitious videographer who is comfortable working as part of an agile team. You are experienced at developing hero ideas and content formats, and you can spot opportunities on the fly. You have experience filming with a variety of equipment and are confident in setting up and monitoring lighting and sound.

You have an in-depth knowledge of all social platforms and how to edit for each, from TikTok to IGTV to Twitter you have it nailed!

You will work with every department across KISS, from programming to music to marketing, and will be the go-to video expert on the team. You will lead video best practise, be on top of industry trends, and analyse our audience to constantly evolve our video strategy and production techniques.

You are proficient at using video editing software (Premiere Pro) and have experience with motion graphics and animation (After Effects). You are always trying new things both on set and in the edit, and you want to stay ahead of the curve – creating innovative video that cuts through.

You have a genuine passion for KISS and youth culture and have your finger on the pulse of what our 15-34yo audience are watching online.

Role Responsibility Shooting and editing KISS video content – everything from daily show content to hero editorial video, co-branded video and content at live events

Pre-production and management of video shoots including liaising with relevant third parties and suppliers

Setting up lighting equipment and monitoring sound quality

Development of video ideas and content formats, including pitching new video concepts to wider teams

Development of ongoing video strategy for the KISS network

Working with commercial stakeholders to create best-in-class co-branded video content

Mentorship of junior video editors

The Ideal Candidate Self-shooter with significant editing experience (motion graphics is a plus)

Directing and producing video shoots, both in studio and on location

Experience planning and editing video for different online platforms, including experience editing for sound-off

Experience in filming live content, including at events

Social video expert – understanding of video formats across platforms

Development of video ideas including visual treatments and storyboards (some scripting experience useful) – with the ability to sell-in ideas to key stakeholders

Awareness of media law, Ofcom compliance and Health & Safety requirements on shoots

Pro-active, committed, quick thinking and able to work calmly under pressure

Can-do attitude and a team player

Strong communication skills and excellent time management skills are essential Qualifications and Knowledge: Extensive experience in multi-platform video production including a strong portfolio/showreel of work

Highly experienced self-shooter with significant experience using Adobe Premiere Pro

Proficient with Microsoft Office & Teams (or similar) If you think you’d be great at this job and would love to work with us, we want to hear from you. To apply, please send us your CV, cover letter and an up-to-date portfolio/showreel of your work, which you can submit on the portfolio section of your Careers Hub profile page

Package Description Rewards packages at Bauer Media offer a range of salary sacrifice Benefits, such as our pension scheme and flexible holidays, as well as exclusive Perks like great deals and discounts for everyday life.