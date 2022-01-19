ID85 are looking for a motivated, eager to learn person to join our team as a social media assistant. We are a small social media agency run by women with the aim to provide a bespoke service to our clients across music, TV and brands.

The right person will be excited to join us and become an integral part of our team as we continue to grow in each aspect of the business.



Who we are

ID85 is a small boutique social media, marketing and creative agency. It is the brainchild of 2 female executives with over 20 years of industry experience.

Having worked across hundreds of campaigns, we believed that strategy & creative doesn't need to be seen as separate entities, it should be something that works together and comes to life through the client’s tone of voice, evolving with the client and campaign as it grows.

It also shouldn't feel tedious, it should be a reflection of you or your brand digitally…. simple really!

Responsibilities and Duties

Scheduling and posting across all platforms

Taking ownership of 3-5 clients once trained within the company • Creating and distributing client reports

Cover and attending content days

Managing creative delivery & timelines

Updating content calendars with key dates

Creating & assisting on weekly content plans

Assisting Company Directors across meetings, activations & day to day tasks

Client liaison

3 Month notice period

Qualifications and Skills

This is an entry level position, no prior experience is required.

Must have excellent knowledge of Excel and Windows

Must be socially literate

Excellent written English, fluent spoken English

Knowledge of Photoshop, Premiere Pro and After Effect is a plus • Passionate about music and social media, eager to learn and grow

Salary and Benefits