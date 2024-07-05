TaP Music is seeking a dynamic and experienced Social Media & Audience Manager to join their team in London, who can manage artist social channels confidently, develop innovative content ideas and build new audiences, whilst working collaboratively and maintaining a positive and flexible attitude. The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate their expertise with examples of successful campaigns they have managed.



Main Purpose Of Job



Digital Channel Management and Social Strategy

Develop innovative content ideas to unlock new audiences and super-serve existing fanbase

Work closely with the Head of Digital and artist teams to define KPIs and general social strategy

Collate compelling content for artist newsletters and carry out basic maintenance of associated websites

Routinely update artist channels on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Discord, Spotify etc.

Digital Marketing Management

Channel/website/newsletter management, asset management (using tools like Box, Dropbox and G-Drive)

Work closely with Head of Digital, artist managers and label reps, to develop and execute bespoke digital marketing strategies (i.e. influencer, AI and Web3 activations, D2C initiatives or data-capture competitions) and content for artist release campaigns and tour promotions, plus other marketing efforts as required

Content Development

Facilitate ideas and requests between artists, managers and labels

Capture content for artists at key event appearances and execute real-time posts on their social channels

Provide education and strategic direction to artists on creating their own social content

Brief/liaise with third-party content creators (i.e. videographers, photographers, animators) for asset needs

Design a narrative and aesthetic for social channels that aligns with the artist proposition and tells their story

Produce/edit engaging digital assets (e.g. short and long-form videos, animations, images and other graphics)

Reporting and Analysis

Compare results from internal and external digital campaigns to identify growth opportunities

Utilize data to evaluate campaign success and help shape improvement strategy where necessary

Collate routine and ad-hoc performance reports to present to artists and wider teams in digestible format

Digital Thinking Leadership

Contribute to the bi-weekly Digital department newsletter

Regularly update artists and managers with news around emerging platform trends and related content ideas

Stay up to date on the latest digital innovations and cultural happenings in music and entertainment

Person Specification

A minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role in the music industry

Passionate about music, with extensive understanding of the UK and international mainstream markets

Confident working directly with artists, with a deep understanding of the way they think and work

Familiar with scheduling tools, whilst able to react to last-minute changes, new trends or ad-hoc content

A team player, with the ability to also work independently and be accountable for own client projects

Able to work under pressure in fast-paced and deadline-driven environments, across different time zones

Confident with photo/video/audio editing software (i.e. Adobe C-Suite, Canva, iMovie, Final Cut and Audacity

Adept at compiling reports from social platforms, newsletter providers, analytics tools and streaming services

A strong multi-tasker; always maintaining a professional attitude and meticulous attention to detail

In-depth knowledge of social media platforms and algorithms, digital trends and new technology

Understands each stage of a music release campaign and how to optimize audience engagement

Willing to go the extra mile for campaign success and travel with artists as required

Proactive, adaptable and confident experimenting with new and innovative ideas

Proven success in unlocking new audiences and super-serving existing fanbases

Able to build and maintain strong business relationships with industry partners

Highly competent using Mac, Outlook, Google Workspace and MS Office