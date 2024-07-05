TaP Music is seeking a dynamic and experienced Social Media & Audience Manager to join their team in London, who can manage artist social channels confidently, develop innovative content ideas and build new audiences, whilst working collaboratively and maintaining a positive and flexible attitude. The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate their expertise with examples of successful campaigns they have managed.
Main Purpose Of Job
Digital Channel Management and Social Strategy
- Routinely update artist channels on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Discord, Spotify etc.
- Collate compelling content for artist newsletters and carry out basic maintenance of associated websites
- Work closely with the Head of Digital and artist teams to define KPIs and general social strategy
- Develop innovative content ideas to unlock new audiences and super-serve existing fanbase
- Create, update and circulate engaging weekly content calendars
- Organize and manage artist asset folders
Digital Marketing Management
- Work closely with Head of Digital, artist managers and label reps, to develop and execute bespoke digital marketing strategies (i.e. influencer, AI and Web3 activations, D2C initiatives or data-capture competitions) and content for artist release campaigns and tour promotions, plus other marketing efforts as required
- Channel/website/newsletter management, asset management (using tools like Box, Dropbox and G-Drive)
Content Development
- Produce/edit engaging digital assets (e.g. short and long-form videos, animations, images and other graphics)
- Design a narrative and aesthetic for social channels that aligns with the artist proposition and tells their story
- Brief/liaise with third-party content creators (i.e. videographers, photographers, animators) for asset needs
- Provide education and strategic direction to artists on creating their own social content
- Capture content for artists at key event appearances and execute real-time posts on their social channels
- Facilitate ideas and requests between artists, managers and labels
Reporting and Analysis
- Collate routine and ad-hoc performance reports to present to artists and wider teams in digestible format
- Utilize data to evaluate campaign success and help shape improvement strategy where necessary
- Compare results from internal and external digital campaigns to identify growth opportunities
Digital Thinking Leadership
- Stay up to date on the latest digital innovations and cultural happenings in music and entertainment
- Regularly update artists and managers with news around emerging platform trends and related content ideas
- Contribute to the bi-weekly Digital department newsletter
Person Specification
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role in the music industry
- Passionate about music, with extensive understanding of the UK and international mainstream markets
- Confident working directly with artists, with a deep understanding of the way they think and work
- Familiar with scheduling tools, whilst able to react to last-minute changes, new trends or ad-hoc content
- A team player, with the ability to also work independently and be accountable for own client projects
- Able to work under pressure in fast-paced and deadline-driven environments, across different time zones
- Confident with photo/video/audio editing software (i.e. Adobe C-Suite, Canva, iMovie, Final Cut and Audacity
- Adept at compiling reports from social platforms, newsletter providers, analytics tools and streaming services
- A strong multi-tasker; always maintaining a professional attitude and meticulous attention to detail
- In-depth knowledge of social media platforms and algorithms, digital trends and new technology
- Understands each stage of a music release campaign and how to optimize audience engagement
- Willing to go the extra mile for campaign success and travel with artists as required
- Proactive, adaptable and confident experimenting with new and innovative ideas
- Proven success in unlocking new audiences and super-serving existing fanbases
- Able to build and maintain strong business relationships with industry partners
- Highly competent using Mac, Outlook, Google Workspace and MS Office
- Excellent verbal communication and copywriting skills essential
Desirable Skills
- Good understanding of (super) fan communities and how to engage them
- Paid media skills and existing relationships with platform reps desirable
- Experienced with influencer campaigns and YouTube MCNs preferred