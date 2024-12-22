OVERVIEW

TaP Music are hiring a Social Media & Content Coordinator to join their Digital team in London. The main tasks of the role would be assisting the team with managing artist and company social channels, creating scroll stopping assets and coming up with creative content ideas, whilst working collaboratively and maintaining a professional and dynamic attitude. The ideal candidate will have experience and success managing public facing social channels.

All applicants must have valid eligibility to work in the UK. The role is primarily office-based, but may also involve occasional evening and weekend work, at concerts, festivals and other client events.

Contract type - Permanent / Full-time.

MAIN DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Help maintain artist channels on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook, Discord, Spotify and other social platforms.

Assist with maintaining the official TaP companies’ social channels and website.

Help to collate, update and circulate compelling weekly content calendars and rollout plans.

Build and oversee (super-)fan communities; manage UGC/fan page content, interpret and analyse audience

sentiment.

Develop creative content to unlock new audiences, attract Gen-Z communities and super-serve existing fans.

Produce and edit engaging short-form social assets that align with artist proposition, aesthetic and storytelling.

Work closely with the Digital team and artist managers to execute bespoke digital marketing campaigns.

Offer professional insight and guidance to artists on how to create their own social media content.

Monitor the performance of posts; collate reports for artist channels and key campaign moments.

Stay up to date on the latest digital trends in music and entertainment; share intel with wider team.

Assist with putting together TaP Music’s monthly company newsletter and other Digital comms.

Routinely manage and organise digital assets for clients.

Take minutes during meetings as and when needed.

PERSONAL SPECIFICATION

Experience managing public-facing social channels is essential (please link examples with your application).

Good, intuitive knowledge of social media platforms, best practices and latest features.

Skilled in capturing and editing short-form videos for TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, using relevant apps and software, including CapCut, Adobe Premiere and iMovie.

Experience in working with fan communities and growing audiences/super-fans.

Expertise in working with Apple, Microsoft Office and Google Workspace.

Excellent verbal communication and copywriting skills in English.

Highly organised, with meticulous attention to detail.

Willing to adapt to effectively prioritise and organise workload, whilst being reliable and discreet at all times.

Fast learner who is proactive, self-motivated and innovative, with the confidence to think outside the box.

Able to work well under pressure in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and across various time zones.

Passionate about music, pop culture, digital trends and new technologies.

PREFERRED SKILLS

Image editing skills (using programmes such as Canva and Adobe Creative Suite).

Understanding of music release campaigns through previous work experience.

Experienced in compiling analytical data reports via insights from social platforms and streaming services.

Familiarity with scheduling tools.

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

TaP Music is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favourably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.

DISCLAIMER

The company presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and the jobholder's specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive and exhaustive statement.