Package Description

Band: C

Contract type: Continuing (Permanent)

Location: New Broadcasting House, London

We’re happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage.

Job Introduction

We’re looking for a strategic, ambitious and creative individual who is passionate about the music and culture of Radio 1Xtra.

This role sits within the central social media team and you should also expect to work across our other Pop Radio Networks – Radio 1, Asian Network, 6 Music and Radio 2.

1Xtra is a fast paced radio network with a focus on appealing to youth audiences – not only through live radio, but in social spaces such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snap.

The Social Media Executive will support the existing social team with the creation and curation of social content that connects with young audiences with the goal of more and regular listening to our radio stations and use of BBC Sounds.

Main Responsibilities

Your challenge will be to create and curate engaging social media content that brings our radio output to life and gives young audiences unique access to the biggest stars in the world and the some of the most exciting music moments across the year.

You will work with our social media producers, marketing teams, digital production teams, radio production teams, Presenters and the stars that visit our studios on a daily basis to support huge social campaigns and moments.

You will:

Support the vision, tone and content schedule for Radio 1Xtra social channels

Work with in house BBC and 3rd party digital production teams and agencies to deliver digital/social formats, video and memes

Demonstrate a great understanding of different social platforms and formats, best practice, and styles/approaches that lead to posts that engage young users

Have good knowledge of how to use audio and video to communicate to youth audiences – including creating these content types yourself

Are you the right candidate?

You will need to demonstrate the following:

A track record of working in social media – within the music, radio or entertainment industry

Experience authoring high profile social media accounts, channels, and pages

A huge, demonstrable passion for Radio 1Xtra, its music, culture and output

Experienced in creating content for different social platforms – including Stories, live video, GIFs and video content

