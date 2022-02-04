Social Media Manager - BBC Radio 1Xtra

Job Introduction

We are looking for an experienced Content Producer who shares our love of 1Xtra and social media to join our team and work across radio, music and podcasts. This role sits in the social media team in Radio HQ that commissions, publishes and curates content for BBC Radio’s social media accounts, channels and pages.

Role Responsibility

This role focuses on publishing and curating content for BBC Radio’s social media accounts, channels and pages. The producer will work with a range of commissioners and suppliers to develop posts that distribute short form assets to support network radio priorities. The primary focus of the role will be building awareness of BBC Sounds and our pop radio networks - Predominantly 1Xtra, but in the role you should also expect to work across our other networks - Radio 1, Radio 2, 6Music and Asian Network on occasion. You will also play a key part in the social media coverage of the multiple music events we cover – from Glastonbury to 1Xtra Live, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Reading and Leeds and more.

The Ideal Candidate

You will:

Have a demonstrable passion, knowledge and interest in 1Xtra. You will love our radio shows, presenters and have a vast knowledge on the music that we support and play – both current and heritage.

Be just as comfortable engaging our audiences in Nadia Jae’s Breakfast Show as you would our specialist or weekend shows such as DJ Target, Seani B, Snoochie Shy or Remi Burgz.

Create and write posts across a portfolio of social media accounts, channels, and pages. Namely – Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

Optimise and edit audio/video posts for social media platforms.

Have a data-driven approach. Use social media analytics tools regularly to research best practice, evaluate performance and adjust content plans based on what audiences respond to.

Work with commissioners and suppliers to develop posts that distribute short form assets to support network radio priorities.

Work with our key suppliers - indies, radio production and other BBC social media teams to ensure that the content published to support listening and engagement is scheduled, prioritized and curated to have the most impact.

Experiment creating content for emerging platforms and exploiting new features on existing accounts and pages.

Work with talent and influencers to increase our reach and impact among young, black, British audiences.

Create content – Filming and photographing artists and guests, creating and publishing live social stories, moments and gifs. Video editing, graphic creation and copywriting skills are essential.

Manage Community - Manage the online community, track the daily conversation with the audience. Encourage and create interactions with users and align those with on air activity.

Understand social media platforms, adapt quickly to the changes to how they operate and be passionate about innovation.

Run network specific campaigns – such as the launch of a new radio show, 1Xtra Live, Black History Month, or a posthoumus celebration of a much-loved artist – like Aaliyah or MF DOOM.

The successful candidate with have a strong knowledge of and affinity to 1Xtra and black culture but would also feel comfortable working across Radio 1, Radio 2, 6Music and Asian Network when required – a passion for the music we play, and an understanding of our output, presenters and our brands is key.

Package Description

Band: D

Contract type: Continuing (permanent)

Location: New Broadcasting House

We’re happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage.

Excellent career progression – the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation.

Unrivalled training and development opportunities – our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.

Benefits- We offer a competitive salary package, a flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporation day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days, a defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more.

-

The situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak is developing quickly and the BBC is keen to continue to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people across the BBC, while continuing to protect our services. To reduce the risk access to BBC buildings is limited to those essential to our broadcast output. From Wednesday 18th March until further notice all assessments and interviews will be conducted remotely. For more information go to https://www.bbc.co.uk/careers/

Mae’r sefyllfa gyda’r coronafeirws yn datblygu’n gyflym, ac mae’r BBC yn awyddus i barhau i sicrhau diogelwch a lles pobl ar draws y BBC, gan barhau i warchod ein gwasanaethau hefyd. I leihau’r risg, dim ond y bobl sy’n hanfodol i’n hallbwn darlledu fydd yn cael mynediad i adeiladau’r BBC. O ddydd Mercher 18fed Mawrth ymlaen, bydd pob asesiad a chyfweliad yn cael ei gynnal o bell, nes rhoddir gwybod yn wahanol. I gael mwy o wybodaeth, ewch i https://www.bbc.co.uk/careers/

