Social Media Manager, BBC Sounds - Radio 2

This role focuses on publishing and curating content for BBC Radio’s social media accounts, channels and pages. The producer will work with a range of commissioners and suppliers to develop posts that distribute short form assets to support network radio priorities. The primary focus of the role will be building awareness of BBC Sounds and our pop radio networks. Predominantly Radio 2, but in the role you should also expect to work across our other networks - Radio 1, 6Music, 1Xtra and Asian Network. You will also play a key part in the social media coverage of the multiple music events we cover – from Glastonbury to Radio 2 in Hyde Park, Reading and Leeds and more.

Have a demonstrable passion, knowledge and interest in Radio 2. You will love our radio shows, presenters and have a vast understanding of the music that we support and play – both current and heritage

Be just as comfortable engaging our audiences in Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show or Ken Bruce and Popmaster as you would our specialist or weekend shows such as Jo Whiley, Trevor Nelson, Claudia Winkleman or Sounds of the 80’s with Gary Davies

Create and write posts across a small portfolio of social media accounts, channels, and pages

Optimise and edit audio/video posts for social media platforms

Have a data driven approach. Use social media analytics tools regularly to research best practice, evaluate performance and adjust content plans based on what audiences respond to

Work with commissioners and suppliers to develop posts that distribute short form assets to support network radio priorities

Work with our key suppliers - indies, radio production and other BBC social media teams to ensure that the content published to support listening and engagement is scheduled, prioritized and curated to have the most impact

Experiment creating content for emerging platforms and exploiting new features on existing accounts and pages

Create content – Filming and photographing artists and guests, creating and publishing live social stories, moments and gifs. Video editing, graphic creation and copywriting skills are essential

Manage Community - Manage the online community, track the daily conversation with the audience. Encourage and create interactions with users and align those with on air activity

Understand social media platforms, adapt quickly to the changes to how they operate and be passionate about innovation

Run network specific campaigns – such as the launch of a new radio show, Radio 2 in Hyde Park, a Children In Need fundraising event, or a posthoumus celebration of a much-loved artist – like John Lennon

The successful candidate with have a strong knowledge of Radio 2 but would also feel comfortable working across Radio 1, 6Music, 1Xtra and Asian Network when required – a passion for the music we play, and an understanding of our output, presenters and our brands is key

