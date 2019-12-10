Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Social Media Manager




Position:
Social Media Manager
Employer:
Handle Recruitment
Category:
Social Media
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Dec 10th 2019
Handle Recruitment
APPLY

Calling all Social Media experts with a love of electronic music!

Develop engaging social media content and digital plans for an impressive roster of electronic music artists at a successful Talent Management Company.

The ideal candidate will have:

  • Experience using social media scheduling and monitoring tools
  • Experience creating engaging content for high-profile recording artist(s)
  • A good working knowledge of HTML and Photoshop
  • A proven passion for online trends, technology and music

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Social Media Manager opportunity, please apply now!

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2019