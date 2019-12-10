Calling all Social Media experts with a love of electronic music!

Develop engaging social media content and digital plans for an impressive roster of electronic music artists at a successful Talent Management Company.

The ideal candidate will have:

Experience using social media scheduling and monitoring tools

Experience creating engaging content for high-profile recording artist(s)

A good working knowledge of HTML and Photoshop

A proven passion for online trends, technology and music

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Social Media Manager opportunity, please apply now!