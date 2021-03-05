3tone Records Ltd is an independent label based in central Bristol, with a growing roster of genre-spanning artists. 3tone Records is part of the wider 3tone group which encompasses digital distribution, artist management, publishing and more, run by a team with more than 50 years of combined industry experience.

We’re looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Social Media Manager to work across the 3tone Group, assisting the Director of Artist and Label Services and managing our Marketing Assistant. You will be responsible for implementing a social media strategy for the 3tone Group and our artists.

Permanent, full time (37.5 hours, 10-6pm, Monday – Friday)

28 days holiday including bank holidays

Office based with some home working

Salary £30-50k depending on experience

Specific tasks include:

To manage the strategy and implementation of our social media content for the 3tone Group and our roster of artists.

To manage our Marketing Assistant and oversee all content that is posted, ensuring content calendars are kept up to date.

To work closely with our Creative Manager to develop new and engaging ideas to attract new fans/clients, and execute these into useable content for our social media platforms.

To minimise errors and ensure all content that is posted adheres to the high-quality 3tone standard.

Working closely with the Director of Artist and Label Services and Marketing Assistant to set up and monitor our Facebook and Instagram advertising, feeding analysis back to Directors.

To oversee our artists’ mailing lists, ensuring regular communication is sent to keep them engaged.

To assist with any kind of social media related support with the external artists who have signed up to our distribution platform, 3tone Music. This may be creating content, assisting with advertising, or setting up live streams etc.

To be our social media expert at 3tone; staying up to date on new features and trends on all platforms, as well as conducting related artist and competitor analysis.

Essential qualities

Experience in running social media campaigns for a music artist, venue or music-related venture or company.

Experience in devising and running successful digital ad campaigns (Facebook & Instagram, Google Ads etc).

Experience in using marketing software such as: Buffer, Linkfire, SendinBlue or Mailchimp.

An interest in and enthusiasm for, music marketing and innovations in streaming, advertising and social media.

At least 2 years experience in a similar role.

Capable of working well under pressure.

Able to work autonomously, be pro-active and take initiative.

Excellent communication skills

Organised, with good co-ordination and prioritisation skills.

Collaborative, team player.

Detail oriented with an excellent level of accuracy.

Please note this job description is a guide to the key duties this role will entail but should not be seen as an exhaustive list. 3tone Ltd is a growing business, which means this role will need to adapt and change to meet the demands of the company.

3tone Ltd is committed to creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce. We encourage applications from all backgrounds, and are committed to building a team that is full of diverse skills, experiences and abilities. We actively encourage BAME and disabled applicants and value the positive impact that difference has on our teams.

To apply, please send your CV and a short cover letter to apply@3tone.co.uk, putting the job title in the subject line.