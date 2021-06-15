ABOUT THE COMPANY:

MER Group is an independent and boutique-styled full-service music company and from Norway. Founded in 2013 by music executive Gunnar Greve, MER has a vision to become a leading force in the industry in terms of developing, facilitating and managing all aspects of their clients’ careers, MER has expertise and relevant experience in providing services such as management, label functions, content production, promotion, branding, music publishing and business management. The company is based in Oslo, Norway, with facilities including both offices and a recording studio complex consisting of 8 studios. Its roster includes the likes of global superstar Alan Walker, up-and-coming artist K-391, and Grammy-nominated songwriter Mood Melodies, in addition to a variety of songwriters.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

MER Recordings, a division of MER Group, is amongst the leading independent record labels in the Nordics, and has been a key figure in the region with a successful international track record since its beginning. The company is now looking for a competent and devoted person to join the team as a social media manager. MER is looking for someone with a strong professional aptitude and a genuine interest for the field of work, and someone who’s not afraid to roll up their sleeves when needed. A thorough understanding and interest in social media is imperative to succeed in this position.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Day to day management of all MER related social media channels

• Strategic development, coordination and execution of social media strategies

• Oversee content production dedicated to social media and community management

• Responsible for writing copy and ensure brand consistency in tone of voice and terminology

• Develop and manage publishing schedules and posting plans

• Monitoring SEO and other web traffic metrics

• Map out and identify new and existing market trends

• Frequent documentation and delivery of reported progress to the company’s label manage

QUALIFICATIONS AND WANTED ATTRIBUTES:

• A minimum of 3 years related working experience as social media manager

• Strong communication skills, both verbally and inwriting

• Strong copy writing skills

• A strong sense of knowledge and understanding of the music industry, as well as a genuine interest in both the industry and overall pop culture

• Strong knowledge and familiarity of social media, including interpretation of online analytic tools

• An understanding of various regional business cultures, and a general multicultural sensibility and tolerance

• Must enjoy and thrive in a high energy work environment

• An ability to work autonomously as well as in teams

• Structured and precise in your work, with an attention to details

• “Off hours” work is to be expected, as a result of time differences

WE CAN OFFER:

• An exciting and challenging position

• Diverse and challenging tasks in a professional environment

• An arena to develop personally and as a career person

• Competitive terms and conditions in an inspiring work environment with great colleagues

• Newly renovated and modern work facilities with a centralized location in Oslo, Norway (recognized as one of the places to live in)