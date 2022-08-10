Who We Are:

Molto Music Group is a company made up of creatives based in London that has interests in the hospitality and music industry. Molto Music Group has several departments that are all music-driven, from curating and programming regular residencies in some of the world's most prestigious venues to exclusive partnerships with high-profile events for luxury brands.

Role Overview

Working in the heart of the west end, our social media manager will work with Molto Music Group to ensure the smooth and efficient running of all social media accounts as well as lead various social media campaigns to best push forward our company and key partners.

Molto Music Group is implementing new operational processes with its expansion, so you will have the opportunity to be a key player in supporting these changes and increasing productivity and efficiency throughout the business.

The role will be based in the office full-time. Working hours are Monday to Friday, 10 am – 6 pm.

The Ideal Candidate:

As the social media manager, you’re expected to be up-to-date with the latest social media trends and come with a good track record of managing competing demands and timelines ideally within an entertainment/music environment. This role requires candidates to possess excellent interpersonal skills and initiative, as well as the ability to express our and our partners' company’s views creatively.

Responsibilities Will Include:

Developing and growing creative and engaging social media strategies

Managing all social media channels such as Instagram, Tiktok, LinkedIn, Facebook business manager, Twitter, and YouTube and adapting content to suit different channels

Overseeing, planning and delivering content across different platforms using scheduling tools

Organising regular content shoots, leading the content creation team to deliver creative and engaging content

Creating engaging multimedia content (and/or outsource this effectively) across multiple platforms

Oversee social media accounts’ design (e.g. Facebook timeline cover, profile pictures and blog layout)

Forming critical relationships with influencers across the social media platforms

Monitoring, tracking, analysing and reporting on social media performance using tools such as Google Analytics

Continuously researching the latest trends and techniques to find new and better ways of measuring social media activity

Analysing competitor activity

Maintaining a budget for all social media activities

Requirements:

Excellent knowledge of Hootsuite, Facebook business manager, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google + and other social media platforms

Proven work experience as a social media manager

Good knowledge of the music industry and a passion for music

Familiarity with Adobe creative suite

Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics

Good understanding of social media KPIs

Familiarity with web design and publishing

Understand and experience using Wordpress, Apple iMacs & iPhone

Excellent multitasking skills

Great leadership skills

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal, presentation and communication skills

BSc degree in Marketing or relevant field

Summary: