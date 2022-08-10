Who We Are:
Molto Music Group is a company made up of creatives based in London that has interests in the hospitality and music industry. Molto Music Group has several departments that are all music-driven, from curating and programming regular residencies in some of the world's most prestigious venues to exclusive partnerships with high-profile events for luxury brands.
Role Overview
Working in the heart of the west end, our social media manager will work with Molto Music Group to ensure the smooth and efficient running of all social media accounts as well as lead various social media campaigns to best push forward our company and key partners.
Molto Music Group is implementing new operational processes with its expansion, so you will have the opportunity to be a key player in supporting these changes and increasing productivity and efficiency throughout the business.
The role will be based in the office full-time. Working hours are Monday to Friday, 10 am – 6 pm.
The Ideal Candidate:
As the social media manager, you’re expected to be up-to-date with the latest social media trends and come with a good track record of managing competing demands and timelines ideally within an entertainment/music environment. This role requires candidates to possess excellent interpersonal skills and initiative, as well as the ability to express our and our partners' company’s views creatively.
Responsibilities Will Include:
- Developing and growing creative and engaging social media strategies
- Managing all social media channels such as Instagram, Tiktok, LinkedIn, Facebook business manager, Twitter, and YouTube and adapting content to suit different channels
- Overseeing, planning and delivering content across different platforms using scheduling tools
- Organising regular content shoots, leading the content creation team to deliver creative and engaging content
- Creating engaging multimedia content (and/or outsource this effectively) across multiple platforms
- Oversee social media accounts’ design (e.g. Facebook timeline cover, profile pictures and blog layout)
- Forming critical relationships with influencers across the social media platforms
- Monitoring, tracking, analysing and reporting on social media performance using tools such as Google Analytics
- Continuously researching the latest trends and techniques to find new and better ways of measuring social media activity
- Analysing competitor activity
- Maintaining a budget for all social media activities
Requirements:
- Excellent knowledge of Hootsuite, Facebook business manager, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Google + and other social media platforms
- Proven work experience as a social media manager
- Good knowledge of the music industry and a passion for music
- Familiarity with Adobe creative suite
- Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics
- Good understanding of social media KPIs
- Familiarity with web design and publishing
- Understand and experience using Wordpress, Apple iMacs & iPhone
- Excellent multitasking skills
- Great leadership skills
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal, presentation and communication skills
- BSc degree in Marketing or relevant field
Summary:
- Working hours: 10am – 6pm / Permanent position
- Work mobile phone will be provided
- Office based in West End, Central London. Office based role
- Salary: £22,000
- Out of hours work will be required occasionally