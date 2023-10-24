About Spitfire Audio

At Spitfire Audio, we make sample libraries that are used by creators all around the world. Our mission is clear - to make noise and inspire a new generation of music makers.

Our range of over 200 accessible software instruments let music-makers create, with the highest quality instruments, from full symphonic cinematic orchestra to drums, synths, choirs and more, all playable using a regular musical keyboard. Since 2007, we have recorded and released products with the likes of Hans Zimmer, Abbey Road Studios, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and a host of up-and-coming artists.

Role summary

The Social Media Manager is responsible for ensuring all content on Spitfire Audio’s social channels adhere to Spitfire Audio’s brand guidelines.

Working closely with the Marketing and Product teams, the Social Media Manager will be responsible for building a schedule to produce a regular flow of content on social media, tailored to music makers. All content should be well suited to the social media platform in question, with the aim of engaging positively with new audiences to grow Spitfire Audio’s follower and subscriber numbers. The Social Media Manager will amplify our new product releases, as well as championing Spitfire Audio’s existing catalogue of over 90 products. They will be able to write engaging short-form copy and captions, and they will ensure that assets created by the Design and Video teams are delivered punctually, to a high standard. They will also use data to advise the Marketing team on effective content output to optimise performance.

This dynamic role will also include working with creators and artists to create and deliver content using our products, designed to capture, educate and inspire new audiences.

Primary tasks and objectives

Work closely with Marketing to build an engaging social media strategy

Curate, brief and coordinate content to be shared on Spitfire Audio’s social channels and forums (Instagram, Tiktok YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, Discord, VI-Control, Spitfire Forum, Twitter)

Optimising all content to cater to the audiences found on each platform

Grow an engaged community around the brand

Schedule and maintain the content calendars for Spitfire Audio’s social channels

With the help of our Customer Experience team, engage with customers, responding to their comments and questions across all of Spitfire Audio’s social channels

Use the CRM to build a resource that enables the Marketing team to track the status of relationships with Spitfire Audio’s creator network and leverage those collaborations

Use data to provide in-depth reporting on the performance of social media posts in order to capture learnings and recommend improvements for future product launches, brand campaigns and social media presence

Keep up to date with the latest news and trends around music, music making, social media and content creation

Filter and manage incoming pitches from existing and new creators to decide which opportunities are most aligned with the Marketing team’s objectives for each product release

Constantly curate Spitfire Audio's feeds to ensure they are relevant to existing and new audiences at all times

Essential skills

A minimum of three years working in a social media management role

A deep understanding of and passion for social media and digital marketing, including scheduling and analytical tools and best practice

Must have experience in a similar role in the music space

Confident using design programmes (Figma, Adobe Suite)

A growth mindset and receptive to feedback

Skilled in briefing and presenting ideas to multiple stakeholders

Excellent command of the English language

A confident verbal and written communicator

Track record of independent working

A great record of working in a fast paced team environment

Advanced organisation and workload management

The ability to build networks and relationships with social media influencers at all levels

Useful skills

Familiarity with media composition and scoring with orchestral libraries

Music software domain knowledge: DAWs, plug-in instruments and effects

Musical background

Experience in product marketing or copywriting

An understanding of how ad campaigns work

A good existing network of content creators

Company benefits

Apart from joining a wonderful team and friendly company culture, you'll have access to:

Pension scheme

Private healthcare, including a range of pre-claim benefits

Life insurance policy

Income protection policy

WeCare 24/7 mental health support service

25 days holiday a year plus UK Bank Holidays

Employee Benefit Membership Discounts

National Cycle to Work scheme

Health & fitness app Sworkit

Key details

Location: London, King’s Cross

Full-time role: Monday–Thurs, 09:30 - 18:00 / Fri 09:30 - 13:00

How to apply

To apply for the role of Social Media Manager, please send your CV and covering letter to careers@spitfireaudio.com, with ‘Social Media Manager’ in the subject line.

Spitfire Audio is an equal opportunity employer and values the differences that a diverse workforce brings. We are committed to ensuring that the terms and conditions of employment of employees and potential employees are equitable and non-discriminatory. This means that job applicants and employees will be treated fairly regardless of their sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, race, ethnic origin, disability, age, religion or religious beliefs.