Social Media Marketing Officer

JOB PURPOSE

Deliver a full range of social media content within Marketing and Member Engagement (MEM) across multiple platforms to drive recruitment and retention and raise the profile of the ISM and all its activities including charity activity.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Marketing and Member Engagement Communications

Work closely with the Head of Marketing to create and deliver strong social media content across multiple platforms to drive recruitment and retention and raise the profile of the ISM and all its activities (excluding EA work) but including charity activity.

Create dynamic, interactive, engaging, shareable visual and written content for social media (organic and paid) including reels, animations and graphics, audio, video, and images to be used across all platforms, including Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok.

Plan and deliver the launch of the ISM’s TikTok channel.

Ensure that key messages are consistently used across all MEM communications functions and that all content is on brand and is appealing to musicians of all genres and backgrounds.

Manage the ISM’s internal communications calendar to ensure coordination and alignment in all communications including external affairs, MEM and events.

Ensure that all colleagues are contributing to the calendar and ensure there is alignment of communications particularly social media across the entire organisation,

Assist with promotional activity including events, webinars and resources relating to the ISM’s two sister charities, the ISM Trust and ISM Members Fund.

Look for opportunities to continuously expand ISM social media activity and develop a good understanding of how to make digital communications as impactful as possible in the music sector.

Maintain a continuous record of ISM comms activity and insights, and assist EA in coordinating comms analysis for Council meetings.

Create, edit and update content on the ISM Group’s websites when required.

Monitor all social media and press in the MEM space. Keep abreast of competitor social media activity and update the team as necessary.

Promote the ISM at events, including conferences, student and alumni fairs and talks to musicians as necessary. Find and coordinate speaking opportunities for the CEO and other staff at conferences and other key industry events.

Work with the other brand stewards in the promotion and the defence of the brand.

Develop a good understanding of the music sector and the ambitions of the ISM Group’s competitors.

Work with the Head of Marketing on finding suitable images for the ISM’s communications channels, including the website, e-comms and social media.

Attend industry events when required and use social media as appropriate to raise the profile of the ISM Group.

Carry out any other duties as requested by the CEO or SLT.

Core commitments for all staff

Perform your role to a high standard, to time and with dedication and commitment.

Deliver the ISM Group’s agreed objectives and maintain our reputation of working at the forefront of supporting the music profession.

Deliver the ISM’s 5Gs at all times (Grow the membership of the ISM, Grow the income of the ISM, Grow the influence of the ISM, deliver Gold standard services, Great people)

Treat all colleagues, members and people you come in contact with as a result of your work at the ISM with fairness and respect and in accordance with our commitment to equal opportunities.

Ensure effective, efficient and timely communication with all colleagues and stakeholders with an emphasis on face to face communication.

Take responsibility for your own health and safety and responsibility for the reporting of hazards that you believe could impact on health and safety within the ISM’s premises and other premises used by the ISM.

Staff are required to take part in the appraisal process and to undertake continuous professional development and training such as may be necessary to meet our business objectives.

Please note this job description provides a broad outline of the duties and requirements of the post and is subject to review and change to meet the ISM Group’s operational needs.

Person Specification

Essential: