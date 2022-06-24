Job purpose

We are looking for a curious, creative, and experienced Social Media Officer, to lead on our new Social Media Management Service (SMMS) and manage clients’ social media accounts. The goal of this new role is to create social media content and strategies that increase reach, engagement, and build clients’ personal brands. We are looking for someone who can play a vital part in leading and building this new service, devise service packages to meet various clients’ needs, and manage the accounts with creativity, knowledge and flair.

To be successful in this role you must be passionate and knowledgeable about classical music and social media, be able to work in a fast-paced environment and have impeccable communication skills.

Key accountabilities

Service Development:

Lead on identifying and pitching the new service to clients to build and grow the SMMS client list

Create pitch decks for each client and lead pitch discussions

Development and ideation for service packages to meet a variety of changing client needs

Liaise with artist management teams to identify potential new clients

Social Media Management:

Primary responsibility and management of client social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with scope for TikTok)

Responsible for social media channel strategies for each client and implementation

Provide advice and guidance to clients on social media channels usage

Keep in close contact with clients for content creation and approval

Collaborate with clients to ensure photos and videos are captured and shared in a timely manner

Liaise with internal and external partners such as record labels and concert presenters, and artist management teams to ensure important content is planned and executed on time

Create excellent well written and compelling copy, crafting engaging captions

Plan, create and schedule social media posts with new original content as well as repurposing content from existing resources

Run client social media training sessions and power-hour consultancies

Create visual social media post designs and video clips when required

Provide sound and well-informed social media advice and best practice to clients

Communicate effectively with growing roster of Social Media clients

Management of social media intern

Reporting and Research:

Manage social media strategy and competitive research to improve messaging for clients

Keep abreast of new trends and implement when required

Drive consistent adoption of social media best practices

Constantly test new social media tactics and asses their effectiveness

Budgetary control of social media marketing for each client

Regular monitoring and reporting on the performance of each channel for each client with KPI progress and insights

Benefits

The post carries 25 days of paid holiday per year pro rata in addition to statutory bank and public holidays. 5 of these days are to be taken during the office closure period in December.

After 3 months of continuous employment the post holder will automatically be enrolled into the Company’s Pension Scheme.

Life assurance: 3 x annual salary.

Annual ticket allowance for HarrisonParrott artist events.

Hybrid workplace model.

Flexible starting and ending times.

Employee Assistant Programme

Plus, Somerset House residents’ benefits: I Love Covent Garden Card, Northbank Privilege Card, Corporate rate at Waldorf Fitness First , Community membership rates at King’s College Gyms, Covent Garden Physio – introductory rate: 10%

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds.

To apply for this role HarrisonParrott require the following to be completed:

Application Form An example of a high-profile individual’s social media channel which you have strategized and managed, written content for and designed creative content.

Deadline for submission of the above documents Sunday 3rd July 2022.

Completed documents are to be sent to hr@harrisonparrott.co.uk before/on the closing day specified and must include a completed equal opportunities form, which can be found on our website at https://www.harrisonparrott.com/jobs.

Interviews will be held on Thursday 7th July and Monday 11th July 2022.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

To be successful in this role you must have experience using Premiere Pro, as well as Adobe photoshop. You must possess excellent organisation skills, have a flair for creativity and experience in managing social media channels. Be a mature, highly resilient team player with the ability to work on your own initiative, adaptable to constant change and able to prioritise competing demands in a positively challenging and dynamic environment.

Essential Skills and Experience: