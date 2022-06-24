Job purpose
We are looking for a curious, creative, and experienced Social Media Officer, to lead on our new Social Media Management Service (SMMS) and manage clients’ social media accounts. The goal of this new role is to create social media content and strategies that increase reach, engagement, and build clients’ personal brands. We are looking for someone who can play a vital part in leading and building this new service, devise service packages to meet various clients’ needs, and manage the accounts with creativity, knowledge and flair.
To be successful in this role you must be passionate and knowledgeable about classical music and social media, be able to work in a fast-paced environment and have impeccable communication skills.
Key accountabilities
Service Development:
- Lead on identifying and pitching the new service to clients to build and grow the SMMS client list
- Create pitch decks for each client and lead pitch discussions
- Development and ideation for service packages to meet a variety of changing client needs
- Liaise with artist management teams to identify potential new clients
Social Media Management:
- Primary responsibility and management of client social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with scope for TikTok)
- Responsible for social media channel strategies for each client and implementation
- Provide advice and guidance to clients on social media channels usage
- Keep in close contact with clients for content creation and approval
- Collaborate with clients to ensure photos and videos are captured and shared in a timely manner
- Liaise with internal and external partners such as record labels and concert presenters, and artist management teams to ensure important content is planned and executed on time
- Create excellent well written and compelling copy, crafting engaging captions
- Plan, create and schedule social media posts with new original content as well as repurposing content from existing resources
- Run client social media training sessions and power-hour consultancies
- Create visual social media post designs and video clips when required
- Provide sound and well-informed social media advice and best practice to clients
- Communicate effectively with growing roster of Social Media clients
- Management of social media intern
Reporting and Research:
- Manage social media strategy and competitive research to improve messaging for clients
- Keep abreast of new trends and implement when required
- Drive consistent adoption of social media best practices
- Constantly test new social media tactics and asses their effectiveness
- Budgetary control of social media marketing for each client
- Regular monitoring and reporting on the performance of each channel for each client with KPI progress and insights
Benefits
- The post carries 25 days of paid holiday per year pro rata in addition to statutory bank and public holidays. 5 of these days are to be taken during the office closure period in December.
- After 3 months of continuous employment the post holder will automatically be enrolled into the Company’s Pension Scheme.
- Life assurance: 3 x annual salary.
- Annual ticket allowance for HarrisonParrott artist events.
- Hybrid workplace model.
- Flexible starting and ending times.
- Employee Assistant Programme
- Plus, Somerset House residents’ benefits: I Love Covent Garden Card, Northbank Privilege Card, Corporate rate at Waldorf Fitness First , Community membership rates at King’s College Gyms, Covent Garden Physio – introductory rate: 10%
Additional Information
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds.
To apply for this role HarrisonParrott require the following to be completed:
- Application Form
- An example of a high-profile individual’s social media channel which you have strategized and managed, written content for and designed creative content.
Deadline for submission of the above documents Sunday 3rd July 2022.
Completed documents are to be sent to hr@harrisonparrott.co.uk before/on the closing day specified and must include a completed equal opportunities form, which can be found on our website at https://www.harrisonparrott.com/jobs.
Interviews will be held on Thursday 7th July and Monday 11th July 2022.
PERSON SPECIFICATION
To be successful in this role you must have experience using Premiere Pro, as well as Adobe photoshop. You must possess excellent organisation skills, have a flair for creativity and experience in managing social media channels. Be a mature, highly resilient team player with the ability to work on your own initiative, adaptable to constant change and able to prioritise competing demands in a positively challenging and dynamic environment.
Essential Skills and Experience:
- Proven work experience in a similar role managing client social media accounts.
- Classical music background and knowledge.
- Experience using social media management software including Hootsuite and Later as well as social listening tools e.g. Keyhole or Buzzsumo.
- Experience and good knowledge of using design and editing tools such as Canva, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro.
- Impeccable and efficient attention to detail.
- In-depth knowledge and effective use of social-media platforms.
- Proficient in handling and prioritising a large workload.
- Experience in managing multiple social media platforms, and track record in social media growth.
- Experience planning and leading social media campaigns.
- Excellent interpersonal and presentations skills.
- Excellent writing skills.
- Demonstrable social media growth, creating engagement for individuals, and increasing reach and engagements.
- Knowledge of social analytic tools and be comfortable looking at numbers to improve what is working and stop what is not working to achieve better growth.
- Experience of working with/managing influencers. (Desirable)