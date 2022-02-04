Social Media Producer (12-month fixed term)

Summary

As the Official Charts Company gears up to celebrate 70 Years of the Official Singles Chart, we’re on the hunt for a music and internet-obsessed Social Media Producer. You’ll be passionate about pop culture, seriously into social media – from Facebook through to TikTok - and filled with a desire to make scroll-stopping multimedia content, that will make viewers swipe, share, save and laugh out loud.



Are you a savvy social media editor who knows your Kylie from your Kanye and has an appreciation for the UK charts both past and present? Can you flit seamlessly from Stormzy to Springsteen, while navigating the career triumphs of Burna Boy, Bring Me The Horizon and BTS all in a normal day’s work? Yes? Then we have just the role for you.



Purpose of the role

The Social Media Producer is a newly created role within the Official Charts brand team, based in London (with some flexible working available), reporting to the Editor and Head of Brand & Digital. The purpose of the role is to generate brand reach, community growth and engagement through social media, ultimately increasing the value of our brand and audience to the wider business of the Official Charts Company.



Please note, video editing, graphic creation and copywriting skills are essential to this role.



The role

Taking learnings from brand insight, work with the Editor and Head of Brand & Digital to agree social media strategy and to devise and roll out social media plans and content

Develop Official Charts and Irish Charts’ social media presence and tone of voice – ensuring content plans align with and drive brand objectives, including audience growth, awareness, positioning, relevancy and social traffic

Manage day-to-day social content production for UK & Ireland - you will come up with ideas, plan, create, publish, schedule and optimise content across all social channels

Film and photograph artists, create and publish social stories, moments and gifs.

Work with talent, influencers, and their teams to increase our brand reach, impact and engagement online

Maximise distribution of Official Charts content through all available social channels

Own community management for Official Charts - from social engagement to moderation of the officialcharts.com community. You’ll track and steer the daily conversation with the audience, encouraging positive interaction with the brand

Work with the brand team to produce weekly and seasonal social media campaigns, from Number 1 Award content, through to the Christmas Number 1 race, chart anniversaries, new site launch, or a posthumous celebration of a much-loved artist

Deliver social media output for branded content campaigns and other commercial client activity.

Support the launch and ongoing promotion of new Official Charts brand extensions e.g online store, consumer product lines, live events

Work with our industry partners (labels, clients, Record Store Day, The BRITs etc) to suggest, curate and produce promotional content to generate mutual benefit for the industry and Official Charts

Liaise and develop relationships with labels, PRs, media, marketing and commercial partners to deliver on objectives

Measure and track performance of all social content and channel analytics, report internally, adjust plans and tactics as appropriate to maximise results

General brand and digital team support

General content support if/where required - website copy, competitions, playlists etc

Maintenance of archives as required

Image sourcing and editing

Reporting bugs/issues with site to the Editor / Head of Brand & Digital

Innovation - keep abreast of new technology and how it could be used to help us meet our objectives. Research, learn and feed new creative and digital skills into the team to develop the range, efficiency and effectiveness of content we can produce

The ideal candidate