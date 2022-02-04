Social Media Producer (12-month fixed term)

Summary
As the Official Charts Company gears up to celebrate 70 Years of the Official Singles Chart, we’re on the hunt for a music and internet-obsessed Social Media Producer. You’ll be passionate about pop culture, seriously into social media – from Facebook through to TikTok - and filled with a desire to make scroll-stopping multimedia content, that will make viewers swipe, share, save and laugh out loud.
Are you a savvy social media editor who knows your Kylie from your Kanye and has an appreciation for the UK charts both past and present? Can you flit seamlessly from Stormzy to Springsteen, while navigating the career triumphs of Burna Boy, Bring Me The Horizon and BTS all in a normal day’s work? Yes? Then we have just the role for you.
Purpose of the role
The Social Media Producer is a newly created role within the Official Charts brand team, based in London (with some flexible working available), reporting to the Editor and Head of Brand & Digital. The purpose of the role is to generate brand reach, community growth and engagement through social media, ultimately increasing the value of our brand and audience to the wider business of the Official Charts Company.
Please note, video editing, graphic creation and copywriting skills are essential to this role.
The role
- Taking learnings from brand insight, work with the Editor and Head of Brand & Digital to agree social media strategy and to devise and roll out social media plans and content
- Develop Official Charts and Irish Charts’ social media presence and tone of voice – ensuring content plans align with and drive brand objectives, including audience growth, awareness, positioning, relevancy and social traffic
- Manage day-to-day social content production for UK & Ireland - you will come up with ideas, plan, create, publish, schedule and optimise content across all social channels
- Film and photograph artists, create and publish social stories, moments and gifs.
- Work with talent, influencers, and their teams to increase our brand reach, impact and engagement online
- Maximise distribution of Official Charts content through all available social channels
- Own community management for Official Charts - from social engagement to moderation of the officialcharts.com community. You’ll track and steer the daily conversation with the audience, encouraging positive interaction with the brand
- Work with the brand team to produce weekly and seasonal social media campaigns, from Number 1 Award content, through to the Christmas Number 1 race, chart anniversaries, new site launch, or a posthumous celebration of a much-loved artist
- Deliver social media output for branded content campaigns and other commercial client activity.
- Support the launch and ongoing promotion of new Official Charts brand extensions e.g online store, consumer product lines, live events
- Work with our industry partners (labels, clients, Record Store Day, The BRITs etc) to suggest, curate and produce promotional content to generate mutual benefit for the industry and Official Charts
- Liaise and develop relationships with labels, PRs, media, marketing and commercial partners to deliver on objectives
- Measure and track performance of all social content and channel analytics, report internally, adjust plans and tactics as appropriate to maximise results
General brand and digital team support
- General content support if/where required - website copy, competitions, playlists etc
- Maintenance of archives as required
- Image sourcing and editing
- Reporting bugs/issues with site to the Editor / Head of Brand & Digital
- Innovation - keep abreast of new technology and how it could be used to help us meet our objectives. Research, learn and feed new creative and digital skills into the team to develop the range, efficiency and effectiveness of content we can produce
The ideal candidate
- 2+ years’ experience in a social media role in the music/entertainment space
- Track record of driving digital audience growth and engagement across multiple social channels, including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
- A pop culture junkie, your day begins online, scanning your phone and the internet to find out what you missed
- Creative and witty, constantly able to find new and fun ways to engage and tell stories to our target audiences
- An intuitive eye for producing shareable content, and an understanding of how to get the best results out of each platform
- Well-honed multimedia skills, you’ll be competent at delivering digital content that gets Gen Z and entertainment audiences clicking, commenting and sharing. Whether that’s through video, graphics, written word, photography or audio, you’ll have a knack for flexing to the most effective medium through which to deliver the message
- Have a demonstrable passion, knowledge and interest in the Official UK Charts and popular music, and a vast knowledge and appreciation of the music we typically cover, both current and heritage
- Comfortable engaging a broad range of mass market and niche audiences, from young Singles Chart fans to vinyl collectors, from Afrobeats dance floors to Americana enthusiasts, film buffs and more.
- Proven video production and editing experience, camera and video software skills
- First-class copywriting skills with the ability to engage and entertain internet audiences with witty, relevant short-form copy
- Creative eye and software skills to produce and format social assets and graphics for multiple platforms (Photoshop, Premiere, Canva etc)
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Confidence with numbers to regularly communicate data-led chart info, stats and market trends
- A data-driven approach, you’ll use social media analytics tools regularly to research best practice, evaluate performance and adjust content plans based on what audiences respond to
- An appetite for innovation, you’ll get a kick out of exploiting new features on existing platforms, or experimenting with emerging platforms that fit our objectives.
- Team player, able to communicate and collaborate with editors, marketing, commercial and senior management.