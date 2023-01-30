Specialist, Digital Rights Management

Company Description

Born from the passionate vision of two music industry veterans who wanted a more connected, transparent system for all, Songtradr has grown to be the world’s largest music ecosystem that provides a tech-enabled, one-stop solution for both artists and buyers. We are an innovative and ambitious company and believe we are leaders because of our amazing team who passionately support our mission to streamline and connect the industry.

From one tiny Santa Monica office in 2014, we have grown to 300+ incredible humans with offices in 15 major cities across the world, delivering over 100%+ YoY revenue growth in recent years (plus we’ve acquired some of the industry’s most progressive teams and technologies). Our clients include Google, Adidas, Netflix, VRBO, Fenty, and more. Nothing thrills us more than celebrating our clients’ successes. We are proud that our family of companies is regularly recognized with top creative industry awards such as Cannes Gold Lion, D&AD, Clios, Music and Sound Awards, London International Awards, Transform, and more.

And yet, our work is far from done. We will always continue to challenge ourselves, question, and strive for excellence…. All done with a shared love of music and changing the industry for good.

Job Description

Music rights lie at the heart of Songtradr’s business- as a Digital Rights Management Specialist you will leverage your expertise in contemporary music rights to play a key role in the efficient, accurate ingestion, management and protection of catalogues into the Songtradr eco-system.

Our Digital Rights Management team occupies a prominent place in the fulfillment of Songtradr’s promise to re-imagine commercial licensing and deliver value to Rights Holders via innovative, tech-enabled tools and solutions. Supporting multiple teams and departments across a variety of functions you will help power the Songtradr Product family, maintaining and developing the platform-agnostic digital rights infrastructure that underpins both our Music Supply and Music Demands workflows.

As one of the first European-based members of the Digital Rights Management team, your contributions to Songtradr’s accelerating evolution will fuel the expansion of our services in the UGC space as our team scales up to manage CMS and Content ID systems with an ever-increasing number of high-value RightsHolder partners across the world.

Main Job Duties

Your role would include, but not be limited to the following:

Ingestion/Metadata Hygiene

Auditing, preparing and repairing song metadata ready for ingestion into CMSs

Conducting ongoing quality assurance of ingested metadata

Identifying and resolving platform-specific metadata issues.

UGC Platform Rights Management Account Admin

Identifying and addressing ownership conflicts

Resolving ownership conflicts by reaching out directly to third parties

Tracking resolutions and logging outcomes as a KPI

Claim Management

Regularly liaise with clients over email and assist with a claim and safelisting requests, and any other client related questions that arise

Manually claiming content in YouTube CMS by using client data and identifying trends to maximize revenue as a KPI

Managing the Whitelisting / safe listing of channels, profiles and individual assets across CMSs, in order to ensure the frictionless distribution of licensed content on those platforms

Desired Skills & Experience

Have a minimum 2 years relevant experience.

Strong YouTube Content ID and Meta Rights Management (Facebook, Instagram) experience.

Working knowledge of TikTok MediaMatch is beneficial, but not essential.

YouTube Music Rights Management certification preferred.

Have a strong understanding of the various rights associated with both compositions and recordings.

Have a strong understanding of objective music metadata.

Have a strong working knowledge of Excel and Google Suite Apps.

Have excellent written and verbal skills, with the ability to articulate specific domain knowledge to an audience of peers and non-experts

Have a familiarity with copyright laws as they are applicable to music

Personal Attributes

Are passionate about music and creating innovative tech solutions for some of the industries most complex challenges.

A keen follower of UGC platform policy developments and emerging trends.

Committed to continuous learning within and beyond your comfort zone.

Are dependable, respectful, and humble.

Thrive in an environment driven by continuous feedback and diverse perspectives.

Find excitement in solving challenging problems and are resilient in the face of complexity.

Are an autonomous self-starter willing to dive in at the deep end of a fast-moving environment.

Comfortable with regular asynchronous working across multiple time zones

Embrace innovation with enthusiasm and are not afraid to question the status quo.

How You’ll Fit Songtradr’s Culture

CONSCIOUSLY COLLABORATIVE:

You understand ‘team’ and collaborate with kindness and respect

HUMBLY CONFIDENT:

You’re confident but are never arrogant

DILIGENTLY DRIVEN:

You’re self-motivated, hard-working, and get results

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS:

You’re positive, open, and passionate about finding innovative solutions

GOOD BUSINESS FOR ALL:

You do what’s good for the business

Perks of the Job

Work from anywhere (but be available for GMT hours)

Paid Vacation Time on top of the company recognised holidays

About Songtradr

You are welcome at Songtradr for who you are, no matter where you’re from, what you look like, or what’s playing in your headphones. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace. The more voices we have represented and amplified in our business, the more we will all thrive, contribute, and be brilliant. So bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background!

Since our launch in 2016, we have always been driven by our love for music and our intention to bring positive change to the industry. Today, that intention remains. We aim to continue the journey of unlocking the potential of human creativity through conscious innovation.