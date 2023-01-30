STEWARDING SUPERVISOR

We are looking to recruit proactive and professional Stewarding Supervisors to join our busy Visitor Services team. You will lead by example providing excellent customer service and supervising teams of Stewards, motivating and guiding them to provide unforgettable experiences for our visitors.

You will work as part of a team of supervisors reporting into the Duty Stewarding Manager on each shift. Supervisory experience is not essential but we would like to see demonstrable qualities that make a good team leader. You will be committed to proactive supervision and the provision of timely and constructive feedback to the stewarding team to improve and enhance individual and collective service levels. You will line manage a small team of Stewards and be responsible for encouraging their continued development by meeting them regularly. Excellent communication and problem-solving skills, logistical and lateral thinking, diplomacy and the ability to remain calm under pressure are all essential to the role.

Candidates will need to have a flexible working approach as Stewarding Supervisors commence their shifts before the event to assist with front of house preparations. Usual start times for evening events are between 17.00 and 18.15, but times vary and we also host a significant number of daytime events.

Contract Summary:

Minimum 60 hours per month

Individuals provide availability which must include:

shifts on at least 4 Saturdays or Sundays per month

at least 1 shift every Monday to Friday

every other Christmas Eve and for shifts on at least 2 Public Holidays every year

For the job description and person specification and to apply please visit our website.

If you have any questions regarding your application please email rachelp@royalalberthall.com

Please note if you have been unsuccessful in an application to this post within the last 6 months, we may not consider your application again.

In the cover letter section, please clearly state how you meet the person specification criteria.

The Royal Albert Hall is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment in which everyone can thrive. We encourage candidates from all cultures and backgrounds to apply.

The closing date for all applications is midday on Wednesday 22nd February 2022. Interviews will take place week commencing 6th March 2023

