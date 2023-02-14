STEWARDS - PART TIME

This role is perfect for someone who likes to work with a wide variety of people to go the extra mile, creating positively memorable experiences for all our customers. Previous stewarding experience is not essential, only that you have a positive, proactive and confident approach to ensuring the welfare and safety of our visitors and enjoy delivering excellent customer service.

The Steward role includes having key responsibilities during an emergency and acting as an ambassador for the Hall by promoting its facilities and services with an enthusiasm for our charitable aims.

The following contracts are available:

Permanent contract - 60 hours per month, availability required Friday evening to Sunday inclusive

Permanent contract - 80 hours per month, availability required Monday to Friday inclusive

Interview and training

Group interviews will take place in the week commencing 20th March. If successful, April will be a training month and your full contractual hours of either 60 or 80 per month will begin from May. Successful candidates will also be required to attend three mandatory onsite training sessions on Wednesday 12th April, Wednesday 26th April and Tuesday 2nd May. In addition, you will need to be available between Wednesday 12th April and Tuesday 2nd May to complete five shadow shifts.

Please see the recruitment pack for more information on the role. The closing date will be 13th March 2023 at midday.

Please include a cover letter in your application, stating clearly how you meet the person specification criteria and what attracts you to the role. Also indicate which contract you would prefer to be considered for.

Please let us know any reasonable adjustments we can make to ensure a smooth application process. If you have any questions regarding your application, please email vsrecruitment@royalalberthall.com.