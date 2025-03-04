The Royal Albert Hall is recruiting for enthusiastic Stewards to join our Visitor Services team. Successful applicants will help us to achieve our vision of creating breathtaking moments and lasting memories, for everyone. You will enjoy working with a wide variety of people, acting as an ambassador for the Hall’s facilities and services, and passionately endorsing our charitable aims. The Royal Albert Hall delivers a diverse and ever-changing programme of events, and we are looking for team members who embrace the excitement and challenge of no two days being the same. You will take a positive, proactive, and confident approach to ensuring the welfare and safety of our visitors. You will have key responsibilities during an emergency and enjoy delivering excellent customer service. This role encompasses positions across the building, covering five floors above ground level and two floors below ground level. It includes extended periods of standing, climbing stairs and some manual handling. Duties are carried out both inside and outside the building.



As an ambassador for the Hall, your knowledge, kindness, and professionalism are instrumental in the memories we create for all. In recognition of this, successful candidates will have access to a range of staff benefits as detailed in the recruitment pack.



This is an exciting opportunity for individuals wishing to further their career in the customer service sector at a world-class venue.



All applications must include a cover letter stating how you meet the specification criteria and what attracts you to the role. We also ask that you please indicate which contract(s) you would prefer to be considered for when submitting your application.



Please see the recruitment pack for more detailed information about this role and how to apply.



Key Dates:



The closing date for all applications is 28/01/2025



This job posting will remain active during ongoing shortlisting until all vacancies are filled therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.



Group interviews will take place in the week commencing 03/02/2025.



Successful candidates will also be required to attend three mandatory daytime onsite training sessions on 04/03/2025, 10/03/20245 and 13/03/2025.



In addition, you will need to be available between 04/03/2025 to 19/03/2025 complete five shadow shifts.



If successful, March will be a training month and your full contractual hours of either 60 or 80 per month will begin from April.



We believe that our work is more exciting and rich with a workforce representing communities from across London and beyond. Previous stewarding experience is not essential, we are looking for people who demonstrate a love of working with a range people, are empathetic to customer needs and are dedicated to providing a high standard of customer service.