Strategic Events Director, Bauer Media Audio UK

Bauer Media Audio UK is proud of its 100+ commercial events which are produced annually, incorporating arena scale multiple artist gigs, festivals and club nights, travel experiences and international events – for brands from KISS and KISSTORY to Magic and Absolute Radio, Planet Rock, Hits and Greatest Hits Radio and more.

We have huge ambition to build on this success and create a new and bigger commercial events business that also goes beyond our own brands, developing new event ideas, tours and experiences across various platforms – from stage to field, and from screen to immersive experience. In order to accelerate our plans we have created this role to lead and develop a bigger business strategy and to build on our achievements to date.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITY

Develop, contribute to, and execute an exciting, effective and efficient commercial events plan designed to grow revenues, profits, and brand reputation - all part of the Media Audio ‘Live’ events plan

You will have P&L and overall responsibility for creating and managing a cohesive events calendar with input from key internal stakeholders; ie content, marketing and commercial teams, to deliver successful and safe branded events with audience and profit targets

Lead the creation, discussions and development of new IP ideas and events, whether on a stage, on screen, on green field sites, and will explore new immersive experiences and attractions

Effectively develop, lead, manage, and support a team of events professionals to deliver the plan; facilitating a culture of success and aspiration across the events team

Ultimately ensure effective strategic thinking as well as day to day operational responsibility for the team, developing and nurturing internal relationships and creative opportunities across Bauer Media, as well as engaging externally with other venues, production companies, contacts and partners

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

You will bring a clear wide ranging experience in all or most aspects of commercial events business planning and management. Your senior leadership and expertise will ideally span idea generation, detailed budget management and control, contract negotiation, venue and production contracting, ticketing manifest modelling, event sponsorship, talent management, health and safety

Fantastic entrepreneurial business acumen and an instinctive feel for what works as an event idea. At the same time you will be adept at making a call on financial risk versus reward

A calm, considered, structured approach with a resilient management style

An established career in events, potentially from promoter or major venue, events or production company background. You may also have marketing experience of working with clearly defined brands with target audiences and markets

You will thrive on juggling many projects and priorities at the same time, and have exemplary organisational and people skills, able to deal effectively with a variety of personalities from promoters, talent, producers and lawyers to financiers, councils and PRs.

Closing date: 6th February 2022