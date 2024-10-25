As our Strategy Lead, you will work hand-in-hand with the General Manager and our team to develop and implement long-term strategies for our artists. Your primary focus will be turning views into followers, followers into engagement, and engagement into sustainable revenue streams - such as music consumption, merch sales, and ticket sales. You will ensure all strategies align with this goal, combining creative ideas with data-driven insights to deliver a bespoke and natural-feeling approach for each artist.

What Will I Do?

Collaborative Strategy Development: Oversee the creation and execution of tailored social strategies for each artist, aligned with their unique tone and goals.

Creative Involvement: Participate in brainstorming sessions and provide strategic guidance to foster a highly creative and innovative environment.

Artist Relationships: Build deep, collaborative relationships with world-renowned artists and their teams to fully understand their needs and aspirations.

Team Mentorship: Inspire and develop the team via regular meetings with Project Leads, mentoring them to foster a collaborative environment.

Trend Analysis: Stay informed about cultural trends and marketing shifts by actively participating in the industry.

Performance Reporting: Conduct regular analysis and reporting on campaign performance, identifying key metrics and optimising future strategies accordingly.

Who Are You?

A genuine music fan with a deep appreciation for the industry.

A digital native with a proven track record of success in social media strategy and execution.

Strong understanding of social media platforms and their individual cultures (TikTok, Instagram, Threads, X, Facebook, YouTube, Discord, etc.).

A seasoned leader with previous management experience, able to mentor and inspire a team.

Passionate about funnel marketing and driving real conversions—achieving chart-topping albums and sold-out tours, not just viral videos.

Self-motivated and intuitive , capable of navigating a dynamic environment and making sound decisions independently.

Highly organised with the ability to manage time effectively while working with a diverse roster.

Analytical with a data-informed, creativity-led approach. You must be able to interpret data and apply insights to drive creative strategies.

A minimum of 4 years experience in a digital, social, or marketing role within the music industry

What’s in it for You?

Competitive Salary : £40,000-45,000 per annum, dependent on experience

Unlimited Annual Leave : with tracking and support to ensure a minimum of 28 days per year

Generous Pension Contributions : 2:1 employer match on pension contributions

Flexible Working Hours : Adapt your work schedule to fit your needs.

Hybrid Working : One day in the office per week (East London) with the option to work remotely.

Regular Event Invites : to music festivals, gigs and networking opportunities.

Vibrant Work Culture : Collaborate with like-minded peers who prioritise creativity and a balanced work-play environment.

Overtime Pay : Additional compensation for out-of-hours work, such as when attending an artist content shoot or weekend festival.

International Travel : Our artists, labels, and festival partners are global meaning occasional visits abroad - previous work trips have taken us to Iceland, Mainland Europe, USA, Mexico, East Africa, and more.

Profit Share Scheme: Eligibility for profit sharing after 3 years at the company.

Who Are We?

Something Something is the digital native led content strategy studio.

We work directly with music artists and cultural brands to tell their stories online. We're as sensitive to the high frequency of online trends as we are to the tectonic nature of industry-wide shifts. We dare to dive in while others are dipping a toe to test the waters.

As we celebrate our third birthday, we continue to bring the same creative energy and innovation that has earned the trust of global superstars and developing artists alike.

We are a music company, not a tech company. Worldbuilding and authentic storytelling are our primary metrics of success, not just like counts. We believe digital tools and social media platforms were created to help artists build a world and invite fans in, not to tell them who they should be.

Now What?

Send an email to hello@somethingsomething.social with the subject “JOB APPLICATION: Strategy Director” by 8th November 2024

If you didn’t skip straight to this section, you’ll have read plenty about our creative and attention-hooking team - we want to see that energy in your application.