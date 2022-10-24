Streaming Manager, Concord Recorded Music

Concord is looking to employ a full time Streaming Manager for its recorded music division in our

London office.



Concord is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, acquisition and management of

recorded music, music publishing and theatrical performance rights. With offices in Los Angeles, New

York, Nashville, London, and Berlin, Concord has a diverse and vibrant roster of active recording artists,

composers, and songwriters, and a vast and historic catalogue of works by some of the most treasured

names in music history.



Concord Recorded Music UK are responsible for building the brands of Concord’s labels and catalogue

within the UK market. Alongside our label and distribution partners, maximising sales potential and

career development within the UK for Concord Artists, and catalogue.



Job Title: Streaming Manager

Reports to: VP, Commerce UK & Europe

Interfaces with: All UK marketing positions across Frontline, Kidz Bop and catalogue and applicable

European team members. US based Stream Team and International team and third party partners.

As of: Oct 2022



Position Purpose:

To manage relationships with UK streaming partners including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Youtube &

Deezer, for the benefit of Concord Recorded Music, their Artists and Catalogue.

Core Responsibilities:

Manage Concord Record Music UK relations with streaming partners

Deliver streaming opportunities and profile for Concord recording artists and catalogue

Work closely with Concord’s US based International Marketing, and, Streaming teams.

Ensure UK activity is in line with US streaming strategy & advise where local optimization is necessary.

Drive campaigns with streaming partners. Negotiate support and work with UK and US marketing teams to deliver assets and artist engagement.

Help devise Concord’s UK playlisting strategy (pitching editorial, algorithmic optimisation, SEO, artist & label best practice).

Ensure artist and label on platform profile & presence follows best practice.

Work closely with our distribution partner’s streaming and sales team

Work closely with the marketing teams both at Concord UK, Concord US & partner labels to help deliver streaming campaigns. Advising on asset needs and where necessary sourcing.

Work with colleagues in European markets to execute multi territory streaming approaches

Document, analyze and report regular updates about campaigns to UK and US colleagues.

Outline of Specific Functions:

Using all tools necessary to execute the above Responsibilities.

Host regular meetings with the marketing teams to discuss strategy

Regular engagement with DSP partners

Regular engagement with distribution partners’ accounts teams

Regular engagement with similar position in the US to develop a global strategy

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience in account management

Ability to operate in a highly collaborative manner and work well under pressure.

Established relations with DSPs and experience in delivering collaborative campaigns

A strong understanding of the digital landscape and music industry principles

Proficient with analytics tools and data, an ability to identify and translate audience behavior to drive results across DSPs

Ability to travel to the US and Europe multiple times a year

Benefits:

Competitive salary, depending on experience

Health insurance

28 days holiday per annum

Competitive pension scheme

Concord Bucks – for related gigs and merchandise

Application Details:

Applicants must reside and be able to work in the UK.

Please send your CV and covering letter to careersuk@concord.com by 4 November 2022

Concord is an equal opportunity employer. We employ, train, compensate and promote regardless of

race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as

required by applicable law. We believe that diversity, inclusion and equity is paramount for the creation

of music, theatre and film that celebrates and empowers all cultures.