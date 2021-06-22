Your site will load in 16 seconds
Studio & Community Manager - Music Studio




Position:
Studio & Community Manager - Music Studio
Employer:
Handle Recruitment
Category:
Management
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
£35000 to £40000 per annum + Bonus
Date Posted:
Jul 9th 2021
With a legacy in supporting Black and culturally diverse artists, this organisation offers talent development opportunity to burgeoning talent within the music industry, paving the way for many hugely successful careers. With a new, state-of-the-art studio facility and co-working/ education space opening in September 2021, there is a fantastic opportunity for a Studio Manager to join, taking responsibility for the day to day running of the studio while growing the membership base to develop a vibrant and diverse creative community.

Scope of the role includes:

Operations

  • Working closely with the Head of Operations, oversee space and facilities management for the smooth running of the studios to the satisfaction of members.
  • Highlight and manage maintenance issues and upkeep.
  • Maintain a positive relationship with key partners, contractors and landlord.
  • Manage a team as required (session sound engineers, maintenance contracts, member activity/events).
  • Manage to the allotted membership and studio budget.

Business development

  • Achieve and review business plan targets for hires and membership subscriptions, working closely with the Marketing Manager
  • Secure clients and members including lead generation and sales-related events, conducting tours as required.

Community management

  • Oversee new member on boarding and member exiting
  • Look after clients / members and create a friendly environment to facilitate a high level of member satisfaction and retention
  • Seek out information about the business and personal objectives of hirers and individual members
  • Plan and launch community initiatives to encourage connections between clients and members across our different programmes. This might include targeted member introductions and recommending possible peer mentoring matches.
  • Develop a quarterly calendar of member activity including professional development master classes and networking events. Project/events planning and execution.
  • Working closely with Marketing Manager, ensure regular communication with members including monthly newsletter.
  • Use a variety of software applications to manage the membership and studios.

 

Applications: david@handle.co.uk

 

