Studio & Community Manager - Music Studio

With a legacy in supporting Black and culturally diverse artists, this organisation offers talent development opportunity to burgeoning talent within the music industry, paving the way for many hugely successful careers. With a new, state-of-the-art studio facility and co-working/ education space opening in September 2021, there is a fantastic opportunity for a Studio Manager to join, taking responsibility for the day to day running of the studio while growing the membership base to develop a vibrant and diverse creative community.

Scope of the role includes:

Operations

Working closely with the Head of Operations, oversee space and facilities management for the smooth running of the studios to the satisfaction of members.

Highlight and manage maintenance issues and upkeep.

Maintain a positive relationship with key partners, contractors and landlord.

Manage a team as required (session sound engineers, maintenance contracts, member activity/events).

Manage to the allotted membership and studio budget.

Business development

Achieve and review business plan targets for hires and membership subscriptions, working closely with the Marketing Manager

Secure clients and members including lead generation and sales-related events, conducting tours as required.

Community management

Oversee new member on boarding and member exiting

Look after clients / members and create a friendly environment to facilitate a high level of member satisfaction and retention

Seek out information about the business and personal objectives of hirers and individual members

Plan and launch community initiatives to encourage connections between clients and members across our different programmes. This might include targeted member introductions and recommending possible peer mentoring matches.

Develop a quarterly calendar of member activity including professional development master classes and networking events. Project/events planning and execution.

Working closely with Marketing Manager, ensure regular communication with members including monthly newsletter.

Use a variety of software applications to manage the membership and studios.

Applications: david@handle.co.uk